Olga Cam


2025-12-15 03:12:35
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Accounting, University of Sheffield
Olga Cam is a Lecturer in Accounting at the University of Sheffield Management School and a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. Her research focuses on sustainability in accounting, accounting education and financial literacy. She examines sustainability within accounting education and organisational sustainability from an accounting perspective, and also researches financial literacy as a related area concerned with how individuals make informed and sustainable financial decisions.

  • 2015–present Lecturer in accounting, University of Sheffield
  • 2009–2015 Associate lecturer in accounting, University of Sheffield
  • 2005–2015 Business and Accounting Lecturer, Chesterfield College

