Harry Radzuan



Lecturer in Project Management, London South Bank University Senior Tutor in Planning and Environmental Management, University of Manchester

I am a Lecturer in Project Management at London South Bank University (LSBU), affiliated with both the Building Future Communities Research Centre and the Energy, Materials and Environment Research Centre.

My academic journey began with a BEng (Hons) in Electronics Engineering from the Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur (IUKL). I then completed an MSc in Engineering Management at the University of York - graduating with distinction. My passion for sustainability and planning led me to pursue a fully-funded PhD in Planning and Environmental Management at the University of Manchester, where my doctoral work focused on renewable energy planning. I am recognised as a Senior Fellow by Advance HE (SFHEA), and hold professional affiliations including the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), the Association of Project Management (APM), the Regional Studies Association (RSA), and the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM).

My work sits at the intersection of energy systems, urban planning, transport and sustainable development. I am particularly interested in how energy generation and utilisation, transport infrastructure, and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) engagement can converge to support decarbonisation and advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). I have conducted research and consultancy at local, national and international levels - engaging with public bodies such as regional transport authorities, environmental agencies and the European Commission.

My doctoral research and subsequent work explored how underutilised infrastructure, such as brownfield sites, could be repurposed for renewable energy installations, contributing to sustainable urban development. Beyond energy and environment, I also examine social inequalities rooted in mobility and infrastructure - including“transport poverty”, social exclusion, and access to essential services.

At LSBU Business School, I lead key project management modules - including fundamentals of project management, project risk & sustainability management, and qualitative aspects of project management - shaping tomorrow's business leaders with a sustainability and systems-thinking mindset. In previous roles at the University of Manchester, I taught across planning, geography, environmental management, and interdisciplinary leadership courses, reflecting my commitment to bridging technical, environmental, and social science perspectives.

I have co-authored a European Commission report on transport poverty, produced an evaluation of air-quality impact prediction for Heliyon (2024), and led research on the connections between energy and transport poverty, urban planning and housing precarity. I am a peer reviewer for the ESRC Peer Review College, the British Academy International Interdisciplinary Research Projects funding and several highly reputable journals.



2024–present Lecturer, London South Bank University

2022–2024 Senior Tutor, University of Manchester 2017–2022 Teaching Assistant, University of Manchester



2021 University of Manchester, PhD in Planning and Environmental Management

2015 University of York, MSc in Engineering Management 2013 Kuala Lumpur Infrastructure University, BEng (Hons) Electronics



2025 Revitalising brownfields: a just transition to clean energy and energy equity, Proceedings of the Institution of Civil Engineers - Energy

2024 The Influence of Recreational Activity on Upland Ecosystems in the UK: A Review of Evidence, Natural England

2024 An evaluation of air quality impact prediction performance undertaken as part of environmental impact assessment (EIA) in India, Heliyon 2024 Transport poverty: definitions, indicators, determinants, and mitigation strategies, European Commission

2025 Small Research Grant Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: British Academy/Leverhulme



Royal Town Planning Institute

Association for Project Management

Chartered Management Institute Regional Studies Association

