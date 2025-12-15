Vietnam Targets High-Tech Workforce Growth

Vietnam aims to increase the proportion of its intellectual workforce in high-tech and strategic industries to 25 percent by 2030, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

This goal is outlined in a newly issued national strategy for developing the intellectual workforce during the country's accelerated industrialization and modernization through 2030, with a vision extending to 2045.

Under the strategy, the number of full-time personnel engaged in scientific research, technological development, and innovation is expected to reach 12 per 10,000 people by 2030.

The proportion of students pursuing studies in basic sciences, engineering, and technology is set to rise to at least 35 percent, including a target of 6,000 doctoral candidates and 20,000 participants in talent-focused programs.

Additionally, the strategy seeks to attract around 1,000 outstanding Vietnamese intellectuals living abroad to contribute through academic exchanges, research collaborations, training, and technology transfer at home, supported by flexible working arrangements.

Experts highlight that this ambitious plan could position Vietnam as a regional hub for innovation, potentially boosting its competitiveness in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.