Zelensky Discusses Mechanisms For Using Russian Assets With Bundestag President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

"I met with President of the German Bundestag Julia Kloeckner. We discussed mechanisms that would make it possible to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. We appreciate Germany's leadership on this issue. We also spoke separately about our joint efforts with partners to end the war, establish a dignified peace, and guarantee security," Zelensky said following the meeting.

He also expressed gratitude to the Bundestag president and to the entire Bundestag for supporting Ukraine, specifically for allocating EUR 11.5 billion in defense assistance for next year. "This will help our warriors and our country defend against Russian aggression," he said.

As reported, Zelensky is visiting Germany on December 15. He has already met with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the program also includes a meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as participation by the President of Ukraine and the Federal Chancellor in the closing of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum.

In the evening, a meeting is scheduled between the President of Ukraine and leaders of EU countries, the United Kingdom, the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine