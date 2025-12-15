Umerov: Ukraine And US May Reach Agreement By End Of Day Bringing Peace Closer

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on social media X.

“Over the past two days, Ukrainian-US negotiations have been constructive and productive, with real progress achieved. We hope we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace by the end of the day,” the post says.

"There is a lot of noise and anonymous speculation in the media right now. Please don't fall for rumors and provocations," Umerov said.

He added that the American team, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is working extremely constructively to help Ukraine find a path to a long-term peace agreement.

“The Ukrainian team is enormously grateful to President Trump and his team for all the efforts they are putting in,” Umerov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks today in Berlin with an American delegation led by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.