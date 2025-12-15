Zelensky: No Compromise Reached On Territorial Issue During Talks In Berlin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, according to Ukrinform.

"Of course, not all issues are simple. There are complex matters, particularly those concerning territories. Undoubtedly, everyone raises this issue. And here it is important that we all work to ensure that such issues are resolved in a completely fair manner. There has not been enough dialogue on territories, and I think that so far we have different positions, to be honest, but I think my colleagues have heard my personal position," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he noted that progress had been made on many issues during the recent negotiations. "There has indeed been progress on many issues. I honestly don't know how the aggressor will perceive the results of our talks," said the Ukrainian president.

He separately emphasized that the US is acting as a mediator in these negotiations.

“I think that the American side, as a mediator, will propose various steps to find at least some consensus. I would like the United States of America to continue the mediation format on these issues,” the president emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, today in Berlin, President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with an American delegation led by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.