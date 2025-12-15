Jordan Advances To Arab Cup Final With Win Over Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 15 (Petra) -- The Jordanian national football team advanced to the final of the Arab Cup after defeating Saudi Arabia 1–0 on Monday at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar in the tournament's semi-final.The match was evenly contested, with play largely confined to midfield as both teams exchanged possession. Strong tactical discipline and cautious defending limited clear scoring chances in the first half, which ended goalless.The tempo increased after the break, with Jordan gaining a slight edge. The breakthrough came in the 65th minute when Nizar Rashdan headed the ball into the net from inside the penalty area, giving the Jordanian team a decisive lead.Saudi Arabia pushed forward in the closing stages in search of an equaliser, but Jordan's defence remained composed and organised, preserving the lead until the final whistle.With the victory, Jordan booked a place in the final, where they will face Morocco, who qualified after defeating the United Arab Emirates in the other semi-final.