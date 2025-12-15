New Keepsake Company Partners With Make-A-Wish Foundation To Transform Holiday Purchases Into Charitable Impact

MENAFN - GetNews)



""The holidays are about creating magic and spreading joy, which is exactly what Make-A-Wish does for children facing unimaginable challenges," said Derrick Munoz, Owner of Whimsical Keepsakes, LLC. "Our partnership lets customers do something powerful-they can commemorate their own special moments while simultaneously helping create life-changing experiences for kids who need hope and happiness most.""Whimsical Keepsakes, LLC announces designer collaboration collections with 10% of proceeds supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation throughout the holiday season. The initiative allows customers to preserve their own family memories while helping grant wishes for children with critical illnesses, combining personalized gift-giving with meaningful philanthropy.

A newly launched keepsake company is proving that holiday shopping can serve dual purposes-preserving personal memories while supporting children's wishes. Whimsical Keepsakes, LLC has structured its business model to include charitable giving as a core component, with 10% of proceeds from designer collaboration collections benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The partnership reflects the company's founding philosophy that meaningful moments should translate into measurable community impact. Founders Derrick and Lynn Munoz established Whimsical Keepsakes with the belief that business success and social responsibility are not mutually exclusive, particularly in the keepsake industry where products already center on life's most important occasions.

"When someone orders a blanket commemorating their child's first Christmas or jewelry engraving marking an anniversary, they're already in a mindset of gratitude and celebration," Munoz explained. "We wanted to channel that positive energy toward helping children whose families are facing incredibly difficult circumstances."

Make-A-Wish grants transformative wishes for children with critical illnesses, creating experiences that bring joy, hope, and healing to families during challenging times. The organization has granted more than half a million wishes since its founding, with each wish tailored to the individual child's dreams-from meeting favorite celebrities to visiting dream destinations or receiving special gifts.

Whimsical Keepsakes' contribution model focuses on select designer collaboration collections, ensuring that customers know exactly which purchases support the foundation. This transparency allows shoppers to make informed decisions about directing their holiday spending toward items that contribute to wish-granting.

The designer partnerships bring additional value by offering exclusive designs unavailable elsewhere. Popular designers create limited-edition patterns and styles specifically for Whimsical Keepsakes, blending artistic vision with the company's personalization capabilities. Customers receive both the designer aesthetic and custom details that make each piece unique to their story.

This approach addresses a growing consumer preference for conscious commerce-purchasing decisions that align with personal values and contribute to causes beyond the transaction itself. Holiday shoppers particularly appreciate knowing their gift purchases serve multiple purposes, creating family heirlooms while supporting charitable missions.

"Parents and grandparents love knowing that the keepsake they're ordering for their family also helps grant a wish for another family's child," said Munoz. "It adds another layer of meaning to an already significant purchase."

The company's commitment to family values extends naturally to supporting organizations like Make-A-Wish that strengthen families during crisis. As a husband-and-wife owned business, the Munoz family understands the importance of family bonds and wants to help other families create positive memories even in difficult circumstances.

Whimsical Keepsakes plans to maintain the Make-A-Wish partnership beyond the holiday season, recognizing that wish-granting is a year-round need. However, the holiday period represents a strategic time to maximize awareness and contributions, as increased gift-giving traffic can generate substantial support for the foundation.

The business model demonstrates how emerging companies can build social responsibility into their operations from inception rather than adding it later. By structuring charitable giving as integral to certain product lines, Whimsical Keepsakes ensures consistency and transparency in its community impact.

Customers interested in supporting the Make-A-Wish partnership can visit whimsicalkeepsakes to view designer collaboration collections. Each product page clearly indicates which items contribute to the foundation, allowing shoppers to make purposeful selections while designing their personalized keepsakes.

