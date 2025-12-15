North Texas Chimney Pros Expands Service Hours To 24/7 Availability Across Dallas And Surrounding Areas

MENAFN - GetNews)



North Texas Chimney Pros announced this month that it has expanded its operating hours to provide 24/7 service availability for homeowners throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth region. Homeowners seeking chimney services Dallas TX can now receive assistance at any time, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

The expanded service hours are designed to address urgent chimney issues that can arise without warning, such as smoke drafting problems, blocked flues, structural damage, or safety concerns that require immediate attention.

“Chimney problems don't wait for business hours,” said company owner Henry McCormick.“If a homeowner is dealing with a safety concern, smoke issue, or unexpected damage, they need help right away. Being available 24/7 allows us to respond when our customers need us most.”

Why 24/7 Availability Matters

According to McCormick, delayed chimney service can lead to increased fire risks, carbon monoxide exposure, and property damage-especially during colder months or periods of heavy fireplace use.

North Texas Chimney Pros reports that many emergency calls involve situations that homeowners did not anticipate, including:



Sudden drafting or smoke backup

Chimney blockages from debris or animals

Structural chimney damage discovered after storms

Carbon monoxide concerns Firebox or flue liner issues

Services Available Around the Clock

Homeowners can access emergency support and routine maintenance through professional chimney inspection and repair services, including:



Chimney inspections

Chimney sweeping and creosote removal

Draft and airflow correction

Chimney repair and safety evaluations Emergency service calls

Serving Dallas and Surrounding Communities

With 24/7 availability now in place, North Texas Chimney Pros proudly serves:

Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Richardson, Carrollton, Addison, and The Colony.

Residents across these communities can contact North Texas Chimney Pros Dallas for immediate assistance, scheduled maintenance, or safety evaluations at any hour.