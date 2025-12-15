Energize Builders Delivers Custom New Construction Services For Los Angeles Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)



"New Construction service by Energize Builders"Energize Builders, a design-build firm rooted in family values and over a decade of experience, is offering Los Angeles residents a smarter, more transparent path to building custom homes through its New Construction service.

Serving Los Angeles, Orange County, and Ventura County, Energize Builders stands out by delivering more than just buildings-the company creates deeply personalized spaces with timeless appeal. The New Construction service is built around the client experience, from initial sketches to the final walkthrough.

“There's no one-size-fits-all home,” says Alik Konovalenko, founder at Energize Builders.“We build for real people with unique lifestyles. That means listening first, planning carefully, and executing with integrity. Our clients know they can trust us with one of the biggest investments of their lives.”

From Ideas to Move-In: A Smarter Way to Build Custom Homes

The company's home construction process is designed to simplify even the most complex builds. Clients work side-by-side with designers, builders, and a dedicated project lead through each stage:



Design Discovery & Site Evaluation

Architectural Coordination & Budget Alignment

Permitting, Zoning, and Inspections

Construction & Quality Control Final Handover & Client Approval

At each step, Energize Builders emphasizes transparency and timely updates. This approach lets clients focus on their vision, while Energize's experienced team handles the details behind the scenes.

Building Homes That Fit the California Lifestyle

Energize Builders has earned a strong reputation by focusing on relationships and results. Their past projects span high-end residences, family homes, and complex builds across various lot types. Regardless of size or style, the team prioritizes:



Clear Communication

Detailed Craftsmanship

Accurate Timeline & Budget Estimates Long-Term Value & Code Compliance

Energize Builders has completed new construction projects in Malibu, Palisades, Downey, and surrounding areas-tailoring each home to its lot, climate, and neighborhood style. Whether building a luxury home from scratch or replacing an outdated structure, the firm delivers results that meet both aesthetic and structural expectations.

As a licensed and insured construction firm (CA License #1112649), Energize Builders brings professionalism, integrity, and high construction standards to every custom home project. Unlike many home construction companies that outsource key tasks, the company manages all phases in-house to ensure quality from foundation to finish.

Leading the Way in Custo Home Construction in Los Angele

With housing demand still strong and property values high across the region, many homeowners are choosing to build from scratch. Energize Builders offers them a trusted partner for that journey-one that brings vision to life with care, experience, and heart.

About Energize Builders

Headquartered in Marina del Rey, Energize Builders is a full-service construction and remodeling firm specializing in new builds, home additions, and design-led renovations. Known for its collaborative approach and long-standing reputation in the Los Angeles area, Energize Builders blends creativity, structure, and care in every project.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit .