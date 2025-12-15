Maryam Simpson Champions Clearer, Kinder Online Spaces

MENAFN - GetNews)



Maryam SimpsonHoboken marketing specialist calls for smarter content, safer platforms, and more human-centered communication in the social media age

HOBOKEN, NJ - December 15, 2025 - Marketing specialist Maryam Simpson, recently featured in CelebFlare Magazine, is speaking out about the need for more intentional and empathetic communication across social media. With over a decade of experience in brand storytelling, SEO strategy, and consumer engagement, Simpson is urging creators, brands, and platforms to slow down and rethink how they show up online.

“Social media shouldn't feel like a constant performance,” Simpson said in the interview.“If we're not leading with real connection, what's the point?”

Simpson's call to action reflects a growing concern across the industry. According to a 2024 Pew Research Center report, 73% of adults say they feel overwhelmed by online content, and 60% of Gen Z users report that social media often makes them feel more anxious than inspired.

“We don't need more content,” Simpson added.“We need better content-stuff that actually adds something, not just clutters your feed.”

From Brand Strategy to Personal Advocacy

Known for her award-winning work in marketing-including recognition from NJ AdWeek's“Top 30 Under 30” and the New Jersey Marketing Excellence Awards-Simpson has led successful campaigns in healthcare, retail, and sustainability sectors. At EverNova, a consumer brand focused on environmental impact, she merges storytelling and data to help brands communicate with clarity and purpose.

Still, Simpson sees a clear gap between the intentions of brands and the experience of consumers online.

“If I can't understand what you're offering in five seconds, it's not working,” she said.“If I don't feel something, I'm not staying.”

This perspective comes not only from her day job but from her own online habits. In the CelebFlare interview, she described how she uses platforms like Instagram to connect with small creators, urban photographers, and writers. But she's quick to point out the downside of content overload.

“I've seen really smart people shrink themselves online because the algorithm doesn't reward nuance,” Simpson noted.“We need to create room for more honest expression again.”

A Push Toward Healthier Habits Online

Simpson's advocacy isn't about limiting technology. It's about using it more mindfully.

Here are some small actions she encourages content creators, marketers, and everyday users to take:



Pause before you post. Ask: is this helpful, kind, or meaningful?

Unfollow what drains you. Curate your feed like you'd curate your space.

Support voices with something real to say. Visibility matters more than vanity. Choose clarity over trendiness. People remember what made them feel seen, not what trended last week.

“We get to choose what we amplify,” she said.“And those choices shape the entire online experience-for ourselves and for others.”

Stats That Show Why It Matters



A 2024 Deloitte study found that 48% of consumers say they're more loyal to brands that feel“genuine” in their communication.

According to HubSpot, posts with emotionally resonant copy get 3x more engagement than those with product-heavy messaging. The average adult scrolls over 300 feet of content daily, but only recalls about 10% of what they see, according to a 2023 content saturation report.

This makes clarity, empathy, and intention not just good values-but good strategy.

What You Can Do on Your Own

Maryam Simpson is not calling for a massive shift overnight. Instead, she's pushing for daily awareness of how we engage online. Whether you're a brand, a creator, or just someone trying to manage your feed, her message is simple:

“Be someone people want to hear from-not just someone who posts often.”

Here are five steps she recommends for anyone looking to improve their digital communication:

Audit your last five posts. What's the tone? What's the takeaway?

Mute and unfollow freely. Online boundaries are healthy.

Follow smaller creators doing smart work. Help real stories rise.

Talk less like a brand, more like a person. Use your voice-not the trend voice.

Make space offline. Give your brain room to create without constant input.

About Maryam Simpson

Maryam Simpson is a marketing specialist based in Hoboken, New Jersey, known for her data-backed storytelling, consumer-first campaigns, and purpose-driven messaging. She currently works at EverNova, a sustainability brand, and volunteers with Girls Who Code NJ and Habitat for Humanity Hudson County. She's also the voice behind The Urban Lens, a blog where she combines travel, photography, and reflections on culture and city life.