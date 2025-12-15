Kay A. Oliver's“Fear Struck” And“Dark, Cold Eyes” Receive Esteemed Literary Titan Book Award

Award-winning author Kay A. Oliver has once again captured the attention of readers and critics alike. Her thriller Fear Struck and her gripping Shaws Investigation Series installment Dark, Cold Eyes have each been awarded the esteemed Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing works of exceptional storytelling, originality, and emotional impact.

Fear Struck has earned acclaim for its chilling psychological depth and spine-tightening suspense. The novel follows crime writer Orson Kutter, whose fictional murders suddenly echo real-life crimes. When police break down his door and arrest him for a killing that mirrors one of his own scenes, Kutter is thrust into a nightmare where fear and truth collide. Praised by Literary Titan as“intense and emotionally powerful, and also kind of creepy,” the novel blurs the boundaries between imagination and reality while examining the universal force of fear and its impact on the human mind. Drawing inspiration from the author's own experience of ideas that feel as though they arrive from somewhere unknown, Oliver uses Fear Struck to explore how fear shapes choices, distorts perception, and forces individuals to confront their darkest internal struggles.

Dark, Cold Eyes, Book 4 in the Shaws Investigation Series, was honored for its atmospheric tension, cinematic writing, and layered emotional resonance. The novel thrusts private investigators Keri and Jade Shaw into the heart of an active case involving six murders in a small town, breaking their cold-case-only rule at the desperate request of Lieutenant Valencia. When Jade inadvertently triggers a dangerous chain reaction by taking an ancient book tied to a forgotten cult, the Shaws find themselves pulled into a deadly game of shadows. Literary Titan praised the novel for its vivid, late-night-drama feel, its blend of grit and empathy, and its exploration of justice, obsession, and the secrets people fight to protect. With escalating danger, deep moral complexity, and a heart-pounding race against time, Dark, Cold Eyes showcases Oliver's signature ability to craft thrillers that keep readers turning pages long into the night.

Both award-winning novels highlight Oliver's mastery of tension, her emotionally authentic characters, and her unique ability to draw readers into stories that feel intensely real. Whether exploring the unraveling psyche of a man trapped by fear or the relentless determination of investigators facing the unimaginable, Oliver's work continues to stand out as bold, intelligent, and deeply human.

Fear Struck and Dark, Cold Eyes are available now on Amazon. Dive into stories filled with gripping suspense, unforgettable characters, and twists that will stay with you long after the final page.

About the Author

Kay A. Oliver is an award-winning author and a prominent voice in contemporary fiction. A natural storyteller with an enduring passion for the written word, she is known for crafting captivating, easy-to-read novels that blend unexpected twists with rich emotional depth. Her storytelling is shaped by more than three decades of experience working in Hollywood on Emmy and Oscar-winning productions, giving her writing a cinematic quality that resonates with readers.

Oliver holds degrees in Communication from California State University, Fullerton, as well as an MBA in Business. Her novels span psychological thrillers, mysteries, and socially reflective fiction, including the Shaws Investigation Series and her highly praised titles Disturbed Tombs and Road to Elysium. Her commitment to exploring the human condition, combined with her imaginative approach to storytelling, has solidified her reputation as a standout author whose work continues to enthrall readers around the world.

Visit the Author's Website

Stay connected with Kay A. Oliver by visiting her official website at kayaoliver. Discover exclusive blog posts, get early updates on upcoming book releases, explore her full catalog of novels, and be the first to access behind-the-scenes insights and announcements.