Eddie Ruzzi Releases Two Science Fiction Novels Amid Rising Interest In Political, Military, And Pulp Speculative Fiction

Eddie RuzziRuzzi's Novels Tackle Institutional Ethics and Technological Extremism in Speculative Settings

Los Angeles, CA - Author, Musician, and Sound Editor Eddie Ruzzi has released two new science fiction novels, Death Ball and Science Pulp Fiction, at a time when political, military, and pulp-format speculative fiction is attracting renewed attention across publishing, streaming, and print platforms. Analysts note a growing audience for works that integrate structured procedural formats with speculative frameworks, highlighting Ruzzi's dual releases as part of this broader trend.

Death Ball situates readers in the Rey-Lin star system, where Major Tosin Luval of the System Guard becomes entangled in a high-risk contest under conditions shaped by political corruption. The novel engages with themes of institutional failure, conspiratorial power, and the personal consequences of survival within complex governance systems.

The competitive event central to the story serves as a framework to explore ethical decision-making, leadership, and justice in interstellar military and political structures. Industry observers identify Death Ball as part of a wave of action-driven science fiction that addresses systemic power while maintaining procedural clarity, appealing to readers interested in both adventure and socio-political resonance.

In contrast, Science Pulp Fiction is set on Earth in 2075, a future in which advanced technology has transformed public infrastructure, energy generation, and urban security, yet human conflict persists. The story follows a New York City detective confronting a particle-based incident with potential extraterrestrial origins. Alongside human and alien operatives, including a sentient android, the narrative explores ideological extremism, the governance challenges of emerging technologies, and the societal implications of sentience in artificial intelligence.

Ruzzi emphasizes that the novel is structured for entertainment rather than technical accuracy, reflecting a broader resurgence of pulp-style speculative fiction that blends procedural storytelling with high-concept science fiction. Observers note that this genre has regained visibility through independent publishing, serialized formats, and adaptation into other media, signaling sustained interest in hybrid narrative structures.

Both novels illustrate Ruzzi's engagement with themes relevant to current cultural and technological discussions. Death Ball addresses the interplay of institutional corruption, military governance, and accountability, while Science Pulp Fiction engages with public debates on technological ethics, AI sentience, and security policy, situating speculative narratives within a framework of contemporary social and regulatory discourse. Together, the titles represent the author's range across interstellar adventure, political intrigue, and futuristic procedural storytelling.

About the Author

Eddie Ruzzi is a writer, musician, and composer originally from Atlantic City, New Jersey. He resides in Los Angeles, California. Ruzzi studied music and literature at Interlochen Arts Academy and Berklee College of Music. He works professionally as a sound editor for television and film, integrating technical expertise with narrative development in both print and media projects.

