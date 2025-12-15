Stellar Pictures Showcases Chinese Culture At Singapore ATF With The Melody Of Love And Fated Master And Disciple

MENAFN - GetNews) On December 3, the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) commenced at the Marina Bay Sands Expo in Singapore. As Asia's largest entertainment content marketplace and the region's most influential platform for film and television trading, the ATF attracts leading industry players from around the world annually, serving as a vital hub for cultural exchange and business collaboration.

This year, Stellar Pictures participated in two key events on this international stage: the "Showcase Shanghai" promotion conference, hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism and the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Radio and Television, and the "International Cooperation Forum" at the China Pavilion, organized by the Shanghai Media Group and presented by Shanghai Wu'an Communication Co., Ltd.













At the forum, Stellar Pictures presented two series deeply rooted in Eastern aesthetics: The Melody of Love and Fated Master and Disciple, highlighting the company's commitment to innovative storytelling and cultural heritage.







(Stellar Pictures Presents The Melody of Love and Fated Master and Disciple at "Showcase Shanghai")

The Melody of Love draws inspiration from traditional Chinese instruments. More than 20 instruments, such as the guqin, flute, and pipa, are reimagined as personified "musical spirits." The narrative intertwines folk legends about these instruments, using emotional storytelling to share the heritage of ancient music. Through mythic fantasy, the series offers a fresh approach to cultural promotion.

Produced by Stellar Pictures, this visually striking representation of Eastern fantasy features a star-studded cast, including Li Yitong and Chen Xinhai, whose combined fanbase exceeds 150 million. This strategy effectively engages younger audiences with traditional culture. The series has already gained popularity among viewers overseas.

The project is supported by an award-winning creative team led by producer Wang Yixu, executive producers Zhang Jialu, director Zhao Yilong, and screenwriters Miu Wenjing, Ding Ya, Jian An, and Xu Hong. Since its debut at "Showcase Shanghai," it has garnered significant attention and strong interest from multiple platforms domestically and internationally.







Fated Master and Disciple, another production from Stellar Pictures, stars popular idol Cecily Ju and acclaimed actor Zhang Yunlong. It tells the story of an orphan girl, A Dai, who rises from beggar to powerful cultivator. Together with her master, Xiao Yihan, she uncovers the truth behind the seal of the Penglai tribe and strives to restore the world's order. Rooted in Penglai mythology, the drama constructs an immersive classical world of cultivation. Having been featured at several international festivals, the series has already surpassed three million advance reservations on domestic streaming platforms.







Both series attracted close attention and strong anticipation from numerous domestic and overseas platforms following their presentation at the "Showcase Shanghai" promotion conference.

During the exhibition, Stellar Pictures' showcased titles-including The Melody of Love and Fated Master and Disciple -drew notable interest. The company's booth welcomed a steady flow of international buyers and media representatives for in-depth discussions. The Stellar team actively engaged with industry guests on topics of cultural globalization, while buyers and producers from various countries and platforms expressed keen interest in the two works, inquiring about production timelines and sharing high expectations for their upcoming release.

Intangible cultural heritage elements featured in the series-such as ancient musical instruments and traditional costumes-became focal points of on-site cultural exchange, allowing global audiences to experience the distinctive charm of Chinese tradition through cinematic storytelling.

From the exhibition halls in Singapore to the anticipation of the global market, Stellar Pictures strives to deliver not only a feast of Eastern aesthetics, but also stories that resonate on a deeper cultural level-bringing China's narratives to the world and sharing its joy and dreams with audiences everywhere.