403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Embee Software Ranked #1 Across APAC, Australia & China For SAP Business One
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 15 December, 2025: Embee Software is proud to announce that it has secured the #1 position across Asia-Pacific, Australia, and China for SAP Business One in the "Race for New Logos" in September 2025, a recognition that celebrates partners who deliver exceptional customer value while expanding SAP's footprint with new, fast-growing businesses.
SAP's "Race for New Logos" program recognises partners who demonstrate strong capability in acquiring new customers, delivering successful implementations, and accelerating cloud-led ERP transformation in the SMB segment. Embee Software's #1 position across three major regions underscores its consistent performance, solution expertise, and customer-centric delivery model.
For Embee Software, this recognition is more than a ranking, it is a reflection of the relationships that continue to shape its journey. The accomplishment highlights the confidence customers place in Embee Software's ability to understand their unique challenges and guide them toward sustainable, transformative growth. It reinforces the company's belief that technology succeeds best when it is rooted in collaboration, transparency, and shared ambition.
Embee Software's approach to SAP Business One goes far beyond technology deployment. Each engagement begins with listening, learning, and co-creating solutions that truly reflect the customer's business needs. By treating every customer as a long-term partner rather than a project, Embee Software has cultivated an ecosystem where success is mutual and innovation thrives. This award serves as a testament to that philosophy, one where customer impact and value creation come first.
This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication of the Embee Software's team and the unwavering support of its customers. Their trust, feedback, and partnership continue to inspire Embee Software to push boundaries and deliver excellence across every engagement. As the company celebrates this achievement, it also reaffirms its commitment to elevating the SAP Business One experience and empowering businesses to scale with confidence.
Speaking on this achievement, Sudhir Kothari, CEO of Embee Software said, "This recognition is a celebration of the trust our customers place in us. It reflects our commitment to listening deeply, solving meaningfully, and growing together with every business we serve."
Embee Software looks forward to continuing its journey of enabling intelligent enterprises and driving meaningful change across the region, fueled by strong relationships, innovative thinking, and a shared vision for growth.
SAP's "Race for New Logos" program recognises partners who demonstrate strong capability in acquiring new customers, delivering successful implementations, and accelerating cloud-led ERP transformation in the SMB segment. Embee Software's #1 position across three major regions underscores its consistent performance, solution expertise, and customer-centric delivery model.
For Embee Software, this recognition is more than a ranking, it is a reflection of the relationships that continue to shape its journey. The accomplishment highlights the confidence customers place in Embee Software's ability to understand their unique challenges and guide them toward sustainable, transformative growth. It reinforces the company's belief that technology succeeds best when it is rooted in collaboration, transparency, and shared ambition.
Embee Software's approach to SAP Business One goes far beyond technology deployment. Each engagement begins with listening, learning, and co-creating solutions that truly reflect the customer's business needs. By treating every customer as a long-term partner rather than a project, Embee Software has cultivated an ecosystem where success is mutual and innovation thrives. This award serves as a testament to that philosophy, one where customer impact and value creation come first.
This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication of the Embee Software's team and the unwavering support of its customers. Their trust, feedback, and partnership continue to inspire Embee Software to push boundaries and deliver excellence across every engagement. As the company celebrates this achievement, it also reaffirms its commitment to elevating the SAP Business One experience and empowering businesses to scale with confidence.
Speaking on this achievement, Sudhir Kothari, CEO of Embee Software said, "This recognition is a celebration of the trust our customers place in us. It reflects our commitment to listening deeply, solving meaningfully, and growing together with every business we serve."
Embee Software looks forward to continuing its journey of enabling intelligent enterprises and driving meaningful change across the region, fueled by strong relationships, innovative thinking, and a shared vision for growth.
Company:-Media Maniacs Group
User:- Kashish Dixit
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment