Kuwait Eager To Enhance Cooperation With Uzbekistan -- Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem said on Monday the State of Kuwait was keen on boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan in all areas to achieve economic boom.
Addressing the Second session of Kuwait-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, Dr. Al-Mukhaizeem said the session would build on the achievements recently made in the enhancement of cooperation.
"The bilateral ties gained momentum thanks to the joint diplomatic efforts and the top-level contacts, which reflects the commitment of both sides to deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation," he pointed out.
The visit to Kuwait by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in last February opened new horizons for the economic partnership and strategic dialogue, Dr. Al-Mukhaizeem recalled.
Commending the work of the joint commission, he said it provides an effective institutional mechanism for developing new initiative to promote cooperation in all areas.
The intergovernmental cooperation provide a firm ground for stable long-term strategic partnership while the private sector drives economic growth through implementation of deals, and provision of investments and jobs, he argued.
Dr. Al-Mukhaizeem lauded Uzbekistan's economic reforms, saying they laid the groundwork for modernizing the investment atmosphere.
Meanwhile, he noted that the State of Kuwait, as part of efforts to diversify its economy, upgraded its financial sector through partnership with global corporations and major investors, including Uzbek ones.
Dr. Al-Mukhaizeem praised as pivotal the role of Kuwait-Uzbek business forum in bringing together major investors from both sides to explore for opportunities to launch joint ventures involving the private sector.
On his part, Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov said the recently-held tourism promotion expo in Kuwait gave quantum leap to cooperation.
More than 30 Uzbek companies had held meeting with their peers from Kuwait to examine the prospects of launching partnership, he noted.
Uzbekistan has sent a shipment of goods on a preliminary basis to Kuwait that took 15 days, Kudratov said, noting that planning was underway for more shipments via Iran's northern ports as a shortcut that could bring the time to seven or eight days. (end)
