Kuwait Crown Prince Attends Between Two Masterpieces Exhibition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Under the auspices and attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah, Bain Tuhfatain, (Between Two Masterpieces), an exhibition took place Monday, which was organized by Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah, (House of Islamic Antiquities) DAI, at the American Center in Jeblah, Kuwait City.
Upon arrival, Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah was received by Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yosif Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Badah Al-Mutairi, and the Director General of DAI Sheikha Hessa Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
The event was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Musherji, the Director of His Highness Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Abdullah Al-Jalal, Minister of Education Sayid Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, along with senior state officials.
The ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by a documentary showcasing the history of the Al-Sabah Archaeological Collection, and the establishment of DAI.
Afterwards, a speech was delivered by Bader Ahmad Al-Buaijan, the Chairman of the Founding Committee of the Friends of DAI.
In his speech, Al-Buaijan said that this exhibition "Between Two Masterpieces," the birth of DAI, is the fruit of a voluntary effort in which the friends of the DAI participated with love and dedication.
Al-Buaijan added, DAI allowed us to be part of its cultural work, making us partners in its mission, and opened its doors to us to serve our country through volunteering.
This exhibition is one of the fruits of this collaboration, Al-Buaijan added, thanking all the supporters.
Later, the Director General of the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Literature (NCCAL), Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar delivered a similar speech on the occasion.
Another speech was also delivered by Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Badah Al-Mutairi, in which he highlighted this exhibition, which documents a cultural journey spanning nearly five decades, and was built on a shared effort and an integrated vision, coming from late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Finally, His Highness the Crown Prince toured the exhibition and was briefed on the various aspects of arts and antiquities that are owned by DAI and the founder of Al-Sabah Archaeological Collection. (end)
