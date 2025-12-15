Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Provides 2025 Firm Update And Introduces Re-Designed Firm Website

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“”) is pleased to provide an update to clients and friends of the firm as the year nears its end. 2025 has been a banner year for SRFC, as the firm has taken on matters of increasing size and complexity, strengthened its team and garnered industry recognition as a top-tier securities law firm.

SRFC leadership is also proud to unveil the firm's re-designed website at . As the firm continues to gain market prominence, this updated website will serve as the ideal resource for anyone interested in learning more about the firm's track record, leadership, team of professionals and more.

“Our firm is growing fast and deepening its industry footprint and we have more eyes on us with each passing day, making now the right time to unveil our re-designed website,” said Ross Carmel, named partner at SRFC.“It's an exciting time to be at SRFC. 2025 has been a transformative year for the firm, and we look forward to what 2026 will bring.”

2025 Work Highlights

SRFC has taken on increasingly complex and high-profile matters in 2025, including the following client engagements (and more ):



Soulpower Acquisition Corporation in its ongoing $8.1 Billion Business Combination with SWB LLC to Establish“SOUL WORLD BANK”



La Rosa Holdings Corp. in its Financing Facilities for Up to $1.25 Billion



BioSig Technologies/Streamex in its Growth Financing Arrangements for Up to $1.1 Billion



Sharps Technology in its $400 Million Digital Asset Treasury Private Placement



Massed Compute in its Investment from Digital Alpha of Up to $300 Million and in its Strategic Collaboration with Cisco



Brera Holdings PLC in its $300 Million Digital Asset Treasury Private Placement



Nocera in its Senior Secured Convertible Notes Facility of Up to $300 Million



Emmis Acquisition Corp. in its $100 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering

Pineapple Financial in its $100 Million Digital Asset Treasury Private Placement



2025 Roster Highlights

The firm also strengthened its roster this year. Its total attorney headcount is now approximately 70 attorneys across departments. The firm also built out its operations team to manage its growth.

In March, the firm hired capital markets veteran Evan Cappelli to lead its Corporate and Securities Department, as the department's first Managing Partner. Prior to joining SRFC, Mr. Cappelli practiced securities law for over a decade at two global law firms (Paul, Weiss and Milbank). Mr. Cappelli has led complex multi-billion-dollar transactions for global corporations and financial institutions around the world, and has extensive experience in a broad range of matters, including public and private debt and equity transactions, SEC compliance and corporate governance.

Several others joined the partner ranks in SRFC's Corporate and Securities Department earlier this year:



Carl Kleidman joined the department earlier this year as a lateral partner. Mr. Kleidman represents private and public companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital raising transactions and other general corporate and securities matters.



Sharon Carroll was promoted to partner earlier this year. Ms. Carroll represents emerging and established companies in securities offerings and compliance, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters.

Devin Heck was promoted to partner earlier this year. Ms. Heck's practice focuses on forming and structuring a variety of private funds, including venture capital funds, hedge funds, credit funds and private equity funds, as well as investment adviser compliance.



In April, the firm brought on Matilde Tysz as its first Chief Strategy Officer to oversee key operational and strategic initiatives. Ms. Tysz is an accomplished operations, administration, and human resources executive with substantial experience in scaling organizations, improving operational efficiency, and developing strategies that drive growth and streamline processes. Prior to joining SRFC, Ms. Tysz held senior leadership roles at Globe Wholesale Distributors (where she served as Chief Operating Officer) and Quest Service Group (where she served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer).

2025-2026 Industry Recognition

SRFC was recently recognized (for the fifth consecutive quarter) by PlacementTracker as the Number 1“most active” issuer counsel (by number of completed transactions), ranking first nationally among securities law firms for the PIPE and private placement securities markets in Q3 2025, with 59 transactions, totaling $1.8 billion.

The firm was also recently recognized in the 2026 Chambers USA New York Spotlight Guide for its outstanding work in two practice area categories: (1) Securities (for its work in securities transactions); and (2) Litigation: Securities (for its work in securities litigation). The 2026 guide marks the second consecutive year that SRFC was recognized in the Securities category and the first year that the firm was recognized in the Litigation: Securities category.

“Our success this year didn't come out of nowhere. It is the natural culmination of years of steady, tireless work from a team of legal professionals united around a shared goal - to do right by our clients,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at SRFC.“Thanks to our dedicated team, we have new professionals and organizations finding out about us every day and approaching us to join our team or retain legal counsel for complex securities matters. You can't build that kind of reputation overnight. But we're just getting started, as SRFC continues to grow and further enhance its profile in the market.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 70 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients' most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

Media Contact:

