RSISX Index Records Solid 5.0% Growth In November, Outperforming Regional Markets

The Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange Index (RSISX Index) recorded a solid 5.0% increase in November, outperforming key regional markets that saw declines during the month.

Market performance strengthened following Iraq's parliamentary elections on November 11, 2025, which recorded a 56.11% turnout. The Reconstruction and Change coalition secured 1.3 million votes, approximately 370,000 more than the nearest competitor. Key contributors to the RSISX Index's rise included National Bank of Iraq, Asiacell, Baghdad Soft Drinks, Bank of Baghdad, and Al-Mansour Bank.

Commenting on the month's performance, Aysegul Ozge Ozgur, Head of Research at Rabee Securities, said:“November reflected stronger investor confidence in Iraq's capital markets, supported by post-election stability and broad-based contributions from leading sectors. The RSISX Index's outperformance relative to regional peers underscores the market's resilience. In addition, the launch of our new indices enhances transparency and provides investors with more refined tools to assess sector trends and align investment strategies”.

Rabee Securities expanded its analytical framework in November with the launch of two new indices: the RS Iraq Halal Companies Index (RSIHX) and the RS Iraq Banking Index (RSIBX). Both indices, calculated since early 2022, aim to offer more specialized benchmarking tools. During the month, the RSIHX increased 4.4%, while the RSIBX advanced 5.0%.

Dividend activity included distributions by Iraqi for Seed Production (dividend yield 6.7%) and Baghdad Passengers Transport (yield 1.7%).

Total trading volume on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) declined 34% month-on-month to $26.5 million, while non-cross trading volumes decreased 14% to $16.5 million. The banking sector maintained the largest share of trading activity at 62.6%, followed by industry (20.5%), telecom (8.7%), services (5.8%), agriculture (1.5%), and hotels & tourism (0.9%). Trading in the OTC market decreased 81% to $33,000.

A total of 37 companies recorded share-price increases in November. Of these, 21 companies rose by more than 5%, while 15 companies advanced by over 10%. The strongest performers were Babil Animal & Vegetable Production (up 161.7%) and Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (up 146.6%).

Broader economic and regulatory developments also supported market sentiment. Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Iraq's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook, while the Chairman of the Iraqi Securities Commission participated in the Market 2.0 Conference in Bahrain to advance regional regulatory cooperation and fintech-focused reforms.