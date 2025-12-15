UAE Ranks Fifth Globally In Crypto Adoption As Dubai Emerges As Tokenisation Powerhouse

The UAE has cemented its position as the Middle East and North Africa's undisputed leader in cryptocurrency adoption, according to the newly released World Crypto Rankings 2025 report by Bybit and DL Research. Globally, the UAE now ranks fifth, joining the ranks of major institutional hubs such as Singapore, the United States, Lithuania, and Switzerland.

The report describes the UAE as“a policy-first global tokenisation hub” that combines“ambitious regulatory frameworks with grassroots remittance-driven usage.” It adds:“The Emirates are not only setting the pace for Mena but are also becoming the de facto bridge between Asia, Europe, and Africa in tokenised finance.”

Dubai has emerged as a focal point for asset tokenisation pilots and settlement systems, supported by clear anti-money laundering guidelines and legal frameworks for digital asset providers. This proactive stance has made the UAE one of the most attractive destinations for talent and enterprises in the crypto space.

“Bybit is honoured to contribute to Dubai's remarkable rise as the UAE pioneers the future of crypto innovation and regulation,” said Michelle Daura, Mena Regional Manager at Bybit. The exchange, which was among the first to establish its headquarters in Dubai, also secured the region's inaugural Virtual Asset Platform Operator License from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). Bybit continues to advise partners such as the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) as part of its commitment to shaping the region's crypto ecosystem.

Regional dynamics: A hybrid growth model

The report characterises Mena as a“hybrid region” where“top-down institutional leadership and bottom-up financial innovation are driving growth.” While the UAE leads with robust infrastructure and regulatory clarity, countries like Saudi Arabia are expanding licensing regimes and digital asset frameworks. North African nations, including Morocco, demonstrate strong grassroots adoption despite tighter regulations, driven largely by economic challenges and limited banking access.

This dynamic reflects crypto's dual role in the region: a sophisticated investment vehicle in wealthier Gulf states and a lifeline for financial inclusion in economically distressed areas. Despite regulatory gaps across much of Mena, surging demand among younger populations signals a market poised for rapid growth-provided supportive policies and infrastructure follow.

Global context: Five models of success

The World Crypto Rankings 2025 report notes:“Adoption flourishes when infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and institutional participation align.” Each of the top five countries exemplifies a distinct model:

Singapore leverages digital literacy and a clear licensing regime.

United States anchors global liquidity through scale and ETF-driven flows.

Lithuania acts as an EU gateway under MiCA regulations.

Switzerland combines legal clarity with cultural embedding.

UAE pairs ambitious policy frameworks with grassroots remittance-driven usage.

As tokenisation moves from pilot projects to scalable solutions, the UAE's proactive stance positions it at the forefront of this transformation. With strong institutional backing and growing retail participation, Dubai is fast becoming a global hub for digital finance innovation.