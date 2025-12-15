UAE Emerges As Global Hub For Tokenisation And Blockchain Innovation

The UAE is rapidly positioning itself as one of the world's most dynamic markets for digital assets, combining progressive regulation with a bold vision for financial innovation. With regulators like VARA and ADGM fostering a safe and forward-thinking ecosystem, the country is laying the groundwork for a future where blockchain and tokenisation redefine access to global markets.

Yoni Assia, founder and CEO of eToro, sees this as a pivotal moment for financial inclusion.“The UAE is becoming one of the most exciting markets in the world for digital assets because it combines clear regulation with a strong vision for financial innovation,” he says. Tokenisation-the process of converting real-world assets into digital tokens on a blockchain-stands at the heart of this transformation.

Unlike traditional markets, tokenised assets offer transparency, 24/7 trading, global reach, and fractional ownership. For everyday investors, this means unprecedented access to opportunities that were once reserved for institutions.“Tokenisation opens up access to markets,” Assia explains.“It allows retail investors to build diversified portfolios with less capital.”

The implications for financial inclusion are profound. Historically, underserved communities faced systemic barriers to wealth-building. Blockchain technology, with its security and cost-efficiency, promises to dismantle those barriers. But Assia cautions that technology alone isn't enough.“Fractional ownership is powerful, but we need platforms designed with accessibility, education, and affordability at their core,” he says. Clear regulation is equally critical, with frameworks like Europe's MiCA and the US Genius Act setting the tone for innovation without compromising investor protection.

Rather than a battle between decentralised finance (DeFi) and traditional finance (TradFi), Assia envisions collaboration. Banks are piloting on-chain funds, asset managers are experimenting with blockchain-based settlements, and payment companies are exploring stablecoin rails for cross-border transactions. Governments are responding with regulatory clarity, signaling a shift toward mainstream adoption.

The most immediate impact of tokenisation is already visible in stocks and commodities. By moving these assets on-chain, markets can operate round-the-clock, eliminating time-zone constraints.“Investors in the UAE don't have to wait for the U.S. market to open-they can trade tokenised US stocks anytime,” Assia notes.

Looking ahead, tokenisation could extend to real estate, commodities, and institutional-grade products-assets traditionally out of reach for retail investors.“We believe tokenisation will transform access for everyday investors,” Assia says.“This aligns with eToro's mission: opening up markets for more people.”

As blockchain and tokenisation mature, the UAE's leadership in digital assets signals more than technological progress-it marks a step toward a truly inclusive financial future, where opportunity is no longer a privilege but a global standard.