ILT20 Has Grown Tremendously, Says Pakistan Legend Waqar Younis

Legendary fast bowler and DP World ILT20 commentator Waqar Younis has applauded the league's extraordinary growth and its key role in nurturing cricket across the Gulf countries.

The Pakistan cricket great, who has closely followed the league since its inception in 2023, reflected on its rapid progress during a recent media interaction organised in Dubai.

Recommended For You

“Leagues usually take years to mature but in just three years and now the fourth season, the DP World ILT20 has grown tremendously," the former Pakistan captain said.

“We have already seen players from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait joining in and I am confident more countries will come on board. This is how cricket will grow here by embracing wider participation."

Discussing emerging fast bowlers, the 54-year-old singled out UAE international and Desert Vipers all-rounder Khuzaima Tanveer.

On Friday night, he bagged a 4/10 against the Gulf Giants – the best by a UAE bowler in DP World ILT20 history.

“Tanveer has really impressed me because he understands the art of bowling. Honestly, I was not expecting him to bowl so well but when I see the ball coming out of his hand and how it moves, I realize he has something special. He can bat too, making him a valuable all-rounder who can change games,” Waqar said.

Waqar also highlighted other young talents including Abu Dhabi Knight Riders pacer Ajay Kumar and batter Alishan Sharafu.

“While they need time to develop and play in the T20 format longer, the talent is definitely there,” he said.

On international stars, Waqar spoke about the Desert Vipers' Naseem Shah.

“Naseem is a great player but his form can fluctuate. DP World ILT20 gives him a chance to prove himself again and performances here are closely watched.”