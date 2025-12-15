Indian Expat Honoured By UAE President For Making Donations Despite Modest Income

An Indian expat has been recognised for his contributions to the Authority of Awqaf and Minors' Funds Affairs in Abu Dhabi (Awqaf Abu Dhabi). Sheikh Shakil, who has been a resident of Al Ain for nearly 21 years, was honoured by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan alongside other contributors at the Life Endowment initiative at a ceremony, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi

Despite having a modest income, Shakil made a personal commitment to support the Life Endowment campaig and contributed 42 donations in his name and on behalf of his family members.

"When Awqaf Abu Dhabi first contacted me about the recognition, I was truly surprised,” he said.“I never imagined that my contributions to the Life Endowment campaign would lead to being honoured by the President of the UAE. Attending the ceremony was an unforgettable moment and a true privilege, one I will carry with me for the rest of my life. It reminded me of the values this country was built upon- generosity, compassion and caring for one another.”

With Shakil's story, Awqaf Abu Dhabi wanted to emphasise that the Life Endowment campaign is built on contributions from a wide range of donors, including individuals, institutions, and companies across the public and private sectors. According to them, the story highlights that every contribution matters regardless of the amount.

The core purpose of the Life Endowment campaign is to provide sustainable funding for medical treatment for patients with chronic illnesses - those who are unable to afford the cost of care. It also seeks to enhance long-term healthcare services, improve wellbeing and build a more resilient and sustainable community.

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability. In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors' funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.