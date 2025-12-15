Ranveer Singh Shares Cryptic Note Amid 'Dhurandhar' Success

Ranveer Singh shared a cryptic note about destiny and patience amid the blockbuster success of his latest release Dhurandhar.

Taking to Instagram, Singh shared a quote about the beauty of fate, while hinting that, for now, he is choosing to live with nazar (faith) and sabr (patience).

He wrote in Hindi: "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai. Lekin filhal. Nazar aur sabr. (Fate has a wonderful habit of changing in due course. But for now, faith and patience.)

The second Saturday collection (a metric to gauge a film's box office success) of Dhurandhar has surpassed several other blockbusters, including Chhaava, Stree 2 and Animal, Gadar 2, Jawan and Saiyaara.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows the story of a spy who infiltrates a criminal gang. The film is reportedly inspired by real-life events and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Dhurandhar Part Two will release on March 19, 2026.