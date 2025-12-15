Priyanka Chopra To Arrive As First Guest At 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 4

Global icon actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be the first guest in the upcoming fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, out on December 20 on Netflix.

From playful banter to hilarious fun activities, Sharma and Chopra Jonas' on-set chemistry has often turned into a full-blown laughter ride for audiences, as seen in previous episodes of Sharma's comedy shows.

On Monday, Netflix India shared the new look poster of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring the duo on their Instagram handle.

They wrote, "When the desi girl arrives, things get Pri-etty humorous. Watch Priyanka Chopra in the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show's new season, streaming from 20th December, at 8 PM, only on Netflix."

The new season of the show brings an exciting guest lineup to the stage, featuring World Cup champions and global superstars, Gen Z icons, and more.

Joining him in this comedy extravaganza is his beloved parivaar that audiences return to season after season. It includes Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others.

Cricketer Navjot Singh Siddhu and actress Archana Puran Singh are set to join Sharma's "mastiverse" on the show.