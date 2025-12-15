Anupam Kher's Indigo Flight Cancelled On Trip To Khajuraho International Film Festival

Indian actor Anupam Kher has joined the list of affected travellers in the IndiGo flight fiasco, bringing his trip to the Khajuraho International Film Festival to a brief halt.

Taking to his Instagram, Kher expressed his frustration after his connecting flight to Khajuraho was cancelled. He had arrived at Varanasi by Indigo, he added. The actor might now have to take a train to the film festival, he said.

Kher also revealed that his film 'Tanvi The Great' will be screened at the film festival, which is set to take place from December 16 to December 22, 2025.

Indigo flight cancellations

India's largest airline caused widespread chaos when it cancelled hundreds of flights across the country, leaving airports overwhelmed and passengers stranded in early December.

The airline has since then apologised multiple times, issued refunds, and offered travel vouchers to affected passengers.

However, with December 5, the day with the largest number of cancellations, serving as a "reboot" for the airline, flights steadily resumed. As of December 13, the network had over 2,000 flights set to operate, and "on-time performance at IndiGo standards", according to a statement.