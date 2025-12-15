Minister Of Interior Inspects Preparations For 1St Doha International Music And Marching Festival
During the visit, His Excellency went over the organisational readiness and technical preparations for the festival, which will feature performances by military and music bands from a number of countries, alongside national participants from the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior, the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and the Amiri Guard.
The festival marks a first-of-its-kind event in the Middle East and represents a significant addition to the global series of Tattoo festivals.Lekhwiya Doha Tattoo Katara Cultural Village Amiri Guard
