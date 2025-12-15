Minister Of Interior Inspects Preparations For 1St Doha International Music And Marching Festival

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani conducted an inspection visit to review preparations for the launch of the 1st edition of the Doha International Music and Marching Festival (Doha Tattoo), scheduled to take place at the Katara Cultural Village from December 16 to 20.

During the visit, His Excellency went over the organisational readiness and technical preparations for the festival, which will feature performances by military and music bands from a number of countries, alongside national participants from the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior, the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and the Amiri Guard.

The festival marks a first-of-its-kind event in the Middle East and represents a significant addition to the global series of Tattoo festivals.

Lekhwiya Doha Tattoo Katara Cultural Village Amiri Guard