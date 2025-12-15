Official Highlights Qatar's Commitment To Promote Integrity

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The hosting of the 11th Conference of the State Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (COSP11) reflects Qatar's commitment to promoting integrity, transparency and good governance, said Abdulwahab Saleh I S al-Kuwari, the director of public relations and communications at the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) Monday.

He was addressing a press conference along with Shervin Majlessi, the chief of the Implementation Section in the Corruption and Economic Crime Branch of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime( UNODC) at the COSP11 taking place at the Sheraton Doha.

With them were Amal Alkuwari from the ACTA and Anne Thomas of the United Nations Information Service in Vienna.

Al-Kuwari noted that the conference serves as the primary decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), which counts 192 states parties, aiming to enhance international co-operation in the prevention and suppression of corruption.

“The current session unites participants from governments, international and regional organisations, anti-corruption experts, private sector representatives, civil society, and youth,” he said.

“The UNCAC is the only legally binding global instrument in the field, structured around five core pillars: preventative measures, criminalisation and law enforcement, international co-operation, asset recovery, and technical assistance,” al-Kuwari explained.“It also addresses multiple forms of corruption, including bribery, abuse of power, misuse of function, and corruption in the private sector.”

The official noted that the conference will weigh in on progress in implementing the Convention, as well as national and global challenges in combating corruption.

Meanwhile, Majlessi said that no country can confront corruption and financial crime alone.

“We need a response as diverse as the challenge confronting us,” he said.“The urgency of our discussion here is clear: In 2024, one in five people worldwide who interacted with public officials was asked to pay a bribe.”

According to him, corruption and economic crime deprive societies of critical resources needed for education, healthcare, and infrastructure and development in general.

“Evidence shows that reducing corruption worldwide could increase tax revenue by around $1tn, according to the International Monetary Fund, equivalent to 1.25% of global GDP, and boost economic growth,” Majlessi said.

“The conference is the highest political forum under the UNCAC,” he continued.“The conference ensures that the Convention is not merely a set of principles, but a living instrument that drives real change.”

Majlessi also noted that at global level, the Convention has strengthened international co-operation and asset recovery that have led to approximately $17bn in corruption-related assets being frozen, confiscated, or returned.

“This is a critical resource that can be redirected towards servicing the people who desperately need it,” he added.

“At the same time, we must acknowledge that challenges remain,” Majlessi stressed.“Closing these gaps is essential if the international community is to keep pace with increasingly complex and transnational corruption and economic climate threats.”

“Meeting these challenges requires that our anti-corruption frameworks evolve alongside the technologies that are reshaping economies, public administration, and criminal activity,” the official said.

“Corruption is no longer confined to envelopes of cash or isolated avenues of authority,” Majlessi stated.“It increasingly operates through complex financial structures, digital platforms, and transnational networks.”

COSP11 ACTA UNCAC UNODC