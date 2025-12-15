Sonder Holdings Leases Available For Sale Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Offers are due by December 30 for the turnkey apartment-style short-term rentals across 190 locations in 17 states

Boston, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is offering leasehold interests of luxury fully furnished boutique hotels, cottages and apartments across the United States from Sonder Holdings.

These highly sought after hospitality accommodations are available across 190 locations in 17 states. Interested parties have the flexibility to make an offer on either a full or partial portfolio, starting with just one lease.

“These leases offer a unique opportunity for growth minded hospitality companies to acquire premier turnkey locations to rapidly expand their portfolio,” said Michael Burden, Co-Head of North America Real Estate Services at Gordon Brothers.

“Gordon Brothers has been fully engaged in this process and we are confident that their team will provide valuable assistance to maximize value for the estates,” said Jami Nimeroff, the trustee appointed to manage the orderly wind-down of Sonder Holdings.

Offers are due no later than December 30 and are subject to court approval. For additional details, including lease terms, please visit:

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

