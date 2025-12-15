403
GBP/USD Forecast 15/12: Rolls Over As USD Strong (Video)
- The British pound shows signs of failure near 1.34 as interest rate expectations favor the US dollar. Price action suggests a potential grind lower unless a decisive breakout triggers broad-based dollar weakness.
If the market breaks down below the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA, there is a real chance of a much more significant breakdown. All things being equal, this looks more like a grind lower rather than an explosive move, although that possibility always exists.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOn the other hand, if the market were to break above the 1.3450 level, this area on the chart opens the door to a strong move higher. That would align with a scenario in which the US dollar sells off broadly. It is important to pay close attention to that because when the dollar sells off, it typically does so against everything at the same time.Ready to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
