Gold Analysis 15/12: Gold Price Near All-Time Highs (Chart)
- The overall of Gold Trend: Still bullish. Today's Gold Support Points: $4310 – $4270 – $4200 per ounce Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4365 – $4390 – $4470 per ounce
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $4390 with a target of $4100 and a stop-loss at $4430. Buy gold from the support level of $4240 with a target of $4460 and a stop-loss at $4210.
At the same time, gold traders ignored the rise in US Treasury yields on Friday. The yield on the ten-year bond rose by about five basis points to 4.19%. As is known, a lower dollar value allows foreign investors to buy dollar-denominated commodities at lower prices, while rising bond yields may increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical Levels for Gold Trading:Based on recent trades, the gold price index continues to oscillate slightly above the 100-hour moving average line, and still has room to rise before reaching overbought levels on the Relative Strength Index (RSI).In the short term: Given the current positive momentum, the bulls may target the resistance levels of $4355 and then $4390 per ounce, respectively. Conversely, as the bears prepare for any profit-taking attempts, they may target the support levels of $4325 and $4290 per ounce, respectively.Long Term (Daily Chart): The gold price continues to trade within a sharp ascending channel. The 14-day RSI supports a long-term upward trend as the price heads toward the overbought zone. The gold bulls may aim for the resistance levels of $4455 and then $4680 per ounce, respectively. Conversely, over the same period, the bears, with profit-taking sales, may prepare to target the support levels of $4175 and then $3970 per ounce, respectively Advice:The current strong bullish path for gold is set for a critical trading week to end the year, which will shape the outlook for the new year's trades. Be cautious, as prices may move strongly in both directions.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
