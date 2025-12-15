Renewable Power Growth Must Accelerate, Warns Swiss Energy Office

Deutsch de Energiestrategie des Bundes: Ziele für 2035 liegen in weiter Ferne Original Read more: Energiestrategie des Bundes: Ziele für 2035 liegen in weiter

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The transformation of the Swiss energy system is progressing too slowly. Switzerland needs to double its current use of renewable energies - not including hydropower - to meet the national target set for 2035. This content was published on December 15, 2025 - 13:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This warning came on Monday from the seventh monitoring report published by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE).

In 2024, electricity production from renewable energies (excluding hydroelectric power) amounted to 8,301 gigawatt hours (GWh), or 10.9% of total net production.

A target of 35,000 GWh by 2035 is enshrined in the Federal Law on Electricity Supply from Renewable Energies. The report explains that achieving this target will require an average increase of around 2,400 GWh.

More Climate solutions Swiss solutions for storing the energy of tomorrow

The global challenge is not only to produce more energy from renewable sources, but also to store it efficiently and sustainably.

Read more: Swiss solutions for storing the energy of tom