Study: At Least Half Of World's Glaciers To Disappear By 2100

The retreat of glaciers is more than just a natural science problem, say the researchers in their study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

“Each glacier can be decisive at a local level; it can be a cultural monument, an important tourist destination or the symbol of a regional identity,” said the study's lead author, Lander Van Tricht, from the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

Even the disappearance of a small glacier with a low meltwater contribution can have major consequences. Unlike previous studies, it was important not just to analyse the volume of glaciers and the surface area they cover, but also to focus on their number.

Four out of five glaciers gone

For their new study, the researchers posed the following question: how many of the 200,000+ glaciers around the world will exist in the future?

The answer depends on the extent of global warming. If the planet warms by 2.7° degrees Celsius – the current global warming estimate based on climate measurements – four out of five of the world's glaciers will disappear.

