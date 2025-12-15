Hong Kong High Court Convicts Lai Chee-Ying Of Collusion To Endanger National Security



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - The Court of First Instance of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) today (December 15) convicted Lai Chee-ying and three associated companies (Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited, and AD Internet Limited) in a case involving a total of three charges of offences endangering national security.

The charges included "conspiracy to collude with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security" (contrary to Article 29 of the Hong Kong National Security Law (HKNSL) and sections 159A and 159C of the Crimes Ordinance), and "conspiracy to print, publish, sell, offer for sale, distribute, display and/or reproduce seditious publications" (contrary to sections 10, 159A and 159C of the Crimes Ordinance).

The reasons for the verdict are set out in an 855-page document that is fully available for public inspection. The court adjourned the case of Lai and the three defendant companies, as well as the related cases of eight people who previously pleaded guilty, to January 12, 2026 for mitigation. The date for sentencing will be announced afterwards.

The HKSAR Government welcomed the court's conviction.

"Lai Chee-ying has long been using his media outlet, Apple Daily, to wantonly create social conflicts, incite social antagonism, incite hatred, glorify violence and openly beg for foreign sanctions against China and the HKSAR, attracting external interference," said John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR. "He has harmed the fundamental interests of the country and the well-being of the people of Hong Kong; his actions are shameful and his intentions malicious."

Impartial court proceedings

A spokesperson for the HKSAR Government emphasised that the court clearly pointed out in the reasons for verdict Lai was not on trial for his political views or beliefs.

"The court's verdict of guilty is reasoned and well-founded, and fully demonstrates that the court arrived at the verdict in strict accordance with the laws and evidence, free from any interference, and entirely devoid of political considerations," the spokesperson said.

The court conducted a total of 156 days of public hearings, having considered up to 2 220 exhibits, over 80 000 pages of documents, and evidence from 14 prosecution witnesses. Lai Chee-ying himself even testified in court for 52 days. "These are the testaments to the fact that Lai and other defendants were found guilty only after a fair trial," the spokesperson said, noting the court found that Lai had harboured resentment and hatred of the People's Republic of China (PRC) for many years. "Long before the enactment of the HKNSL, Lai had already been applying his mind as to what leverage the United States (US) could use against the PRC. When the protests in 2019 metamorphosed into a resistance movement, Lai and Apple Daily were amongst those in the forefront."

Appropriate treatment and medical care during detention

The spokesperson stressed that Lai had received appropriate treatment and medical care during his detention, in line with the commitment of the Correctional Services Department (CSD) to ensuring that the custodial environment is secure, safe, humane, appropriate and healthy for the persons in custody (PICs), regardless of their identities.

"Senior counsel representing Lai also clearly informed the court that the correctional institution arranged daily medical check-ups for Lai and that Lai had made no complaints about the medical services received while in custody," the spokesperson said.

"Regarding the so-called solitary confinement, the Commissioner of Correctional Services is empowered to make arrangements under the Prison Rules that the prisoner should not associate with other prisoners. One of the purposes of such arrangements is to ensure the personal safety and well-being of the PICs. The arrangements for Lai Chee-ying have all along been made at his own request and approved by the CSD after considering all relevant factors in accordance with the law."

Safeguarding national security

Mr Lee said the HKSAR had a responsibility to safeguard national security and will resolutely combat acts and activities endangering national security.

"Hong Kong is underpinned by the rule of law and the HKSAR Government is committed to ensuring that laws are observed and strictly enforced to bring offenders to account," Mr Lee said. "The HKSAR Government's stance is unequivocal. The Judiciary acts confidently, undaunted by any threats. We will resolutely fulfil the responsibility of safeguarding national security."

The HKSAR Government noted that throughout the enforcement, prosecution and trial stages of Lai's case, there were smears and attacks as well as interference and pressures from all sides, especially external forces led by the US and some western countries.

"They continuously smeared the law enforcement actions and judicial procedures of the HKSAR. They also, through despicable political manipulations and lies, attempted to glorify the criminal acts of Lai and his syndicate, and sought to impose so-called 'sanctions' to intimidate judges, prosecutors, law enforcement officers and other officials of the HKSAR Government, in an attempt to interfere with the court to exercise judicial power in accordance with the law and engage in acts of perverting the course of justice and undermining the rule of law," the spokesperson said.

"Some individuals with ulterior motives have conflated the criminal acts in this case with freedom of the press, while external forces have even played up different cases to vilify the HKSAR.

"In spite of that, the fact remains that Hong Kong citizens enjoy freedom of the press and freedom of speech as protected under the Basic Law and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights. In fact, the HKNSL and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance clearly stipulate that human rights shall be respected and protected in safeguarding national security.

"The rights and freedoms, including the freedoms of the press, of speech and of publication, enjoyed by Hong Kong people under the Basic Law and the provisions of the International Covenant on Civic and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as applied to the HKSAR, are protected in accordance with the law. However, like all other places in the world, journalists, like everyone else, have an obligation to abide by all the laws.

"Besides, the opening hearing of the case revealed that Lai repeatedly colluded with foreign forces to beg for sanctions against the Central Authorities and the HKSAR Government. His case has absolutely nothing to do with press freedom. The defendants have merely used news reporting as a pretext for years to commit acts that harmed the country and Hong Kong," the spokesperson added.





News Source: Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

