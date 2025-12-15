November Export Data Underscore Resilience Of Indian Exporters Amid Global Uncertainty: FIEO President

MENAFN - KNN India)The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has welcomed the strong performance of India's exports in November, citing official trade data that point to robust growth in merchandise and services exports and a sharp contraction in the trade deficit.

Commenting on the latest figures released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, FIEO President S. C. Ralhan said the data reflect the resilience and competitiveness of Indian exporters amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Merchandise and Services Exports Show Strong Momentum

India's merchandise exports rose to USD 38.13 billion in November, registering a year-on-year growth of 19.37 per cent. Merchandise imports during the month stood at USD 62.66 billion.

On the services side, exports increased to USD 35.86 billion from USD 32.11 billion a year earlier, while services imports rose marginally to USD 17.96 billion from USD 17.25 billion.

According to FIEO, the near-20 per cent growth in merchandise exports, combined with sustained expansion in services exports, underscores the export sector's ability to respond to global demand conditions.

Trade Deficit Contracts Significantly

Total exports in November were valued at USD 73.99 billion, up from USD 64.05 billion in the same month last year. Total imports declined slightly to USD 80.63 billion from USD 81.11 billion in November 2024. As a result, the merchandise trade deficit narrowed sharply to USD 24.53 billion, compared with USD 41.68 billion in October.

FIEO said the contraction in the deficit reflects stronger export momentum and improved trade management during the month.

Market Diversification and Key Destinations

Ralhan noted that diversification of export markets and steady performance across several key sectors have supported export growth.

During April–November 2025, the United States remained India's largest export destination despite the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff, highlighting the adaptability of Indian exporters. Other major destinations included the UAE, the Netherlands, China, the UK, Germany, Singapore, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong.

On the import side, principal source countries during the period included China, the US, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland and Japan.

Policy Support Remains Critical

FIEO reiterated the need for continued policy measures to enhance cost competitiveness, streamline compliance and procedural requirements, and improve market access.

According to the industry body, sustained support in these areas will be essential to maintaining export growth and further reducing the trade deficit in the coming months.

(KNN Bureau)