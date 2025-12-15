New Independent Authority For Oil, Gas Approved In Afghanistan
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Administrative Affairs Authority has announced that a new independent body named the Oil and Gas Authority has been approved based on the request of cabinet members and a decree from the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.
On his X handle, Shaikh Noorul Haq Anwar, head of the Administrative Affairs Authority, wrote that the new independent Oil and Gas Authority was approved following a proposal from the Office of the Prime Minister and a leadership decree at the request of cabinet members.
He explained that the administrative commission has been instructed to organize about eight departments from various ministries and agencies that previously conducted oil and gas activities in a fragmented manner, and incorporate them into the new independent authority.
According to Shaikh Anwar, the establishment of the Oil and Gas Authority will facilitate better coordination, regulation, quality control, transparency, and overall management in the production and import of oil and gas in Afghanistan.
