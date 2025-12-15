Egypt, Saudi Fms Discuss Gaza, Sudan And Preparations For Supreme Coordination Council

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan as part of ongoing coordination between the two countries, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

During the call, Abdelatty stressed the depth of Egyptian-Saudi relations, noting that both sides are working to finalise arrangements for the first meeting of the Egyptian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council. The move aims to elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries and support regional stability, according to the statement.

The two ministers exchanged views on developments in Gaza, with Abdelatty underscoring the importance of sustaining the ceasefire and implementing what he described as the second-phase requirements of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan. He also called for the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, the ministry said.

Abdelatty further highlighted the need to deploy a temporary International Stabilisation Force to monitor the ceasefire, protect civilians, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and enable Palestinian forces to assume law-enforcement responsibilities in the Gaza Strip, the statement added.

On Sudan, the two ministers stressed the importance of continued coordination through the“quadrilateral mechanism” to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and ensure the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors. They also reaffirmed their support for Sudan's sovereignty, unity and stability, according to the ministry.