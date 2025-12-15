Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Palestinian Vice President


2025-12-15 02:04:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Monday with Vice President of the State of Palestine Hussein Al Sheikh, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them. They also reviewed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and addressed several topics of common interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international law and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Gulf Times

