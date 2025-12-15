HH The Amir Receives Credentials Of Five New Ambassadors
In addition, HH the Amir received the credentials of Ambassador of Georgia, Varlam Avaliani, and Ambassador of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in their missions, as well as further development and growth in the relationship between the State of Qatar and their countries.
For their part, the ambassadors conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes to the people of Qatar for enduring progress and prosperity. The ambassadors were accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan
