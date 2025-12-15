Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Regulated Information

Ieper, Belgium – 15 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 33,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 8 to 12 December 2025, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024 which ended on 10 December 2025, and to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025 which started on 11 December 2025.



Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 8/12/2025 9,000 59.30 59.00 60.70 533,728 9/12/2025 8,000 59.00 58.55 59.30 472,011 10/12/2025 8,000 59.03 58.55 60.45 472,214 11/12/2025 4,000 58.36 57.90 58.80 233,420 12/12/2025 4,000 57.89 57.45 58.65 231,568 TOTAL 33,000 58.88 57.45 60.70 1,942,940

Under the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025 for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 8,000 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024 which ended on 10 December 2025, Melexis now holds 839,431 treasury shares.



