Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program


2025-12-15 12:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 15 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 33,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 8 to 12 December 2025, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024 which ended on 10 December 2025, and to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025 which started on 11 December 2025.


Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€)
8/12/2025 9,000 59.30 59.00 60.70 533,728
9/12/2025 8,000 59.00 58.55 59.30 472,011
10/12/2025 8,000 59.03 58.55 60.45 472,214
11/12/2025 4,000 58.36 57.90 58.80 233,420
12/12/2025 4,000 57.89 57.45 58.65 231,568
TOTAL 33,000 58.88 57.45 60.70 1,942,940

Under the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025 for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 8,000 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024 which ended on 10 December 2025, Melexis now holds 839,431 treasury shares.



MENAFN15122025004107003653ID1110483399



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search