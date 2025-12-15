Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|8/12/2025
|9,000
|59.30
|59.00
|60.70
|533,728
|9/12/2025
|8,000
|59.00
|58.55
|59.30
|472,011
|10/12/2025
|8,000
|59.03
|58.55
|60.45
|472,214
|11/12/2025
|4,000
|58.36
|57.90
|58.80
|233,420
|12/12/2025
|4,000
|57.89
|57.45
|58.65
|231,568
|TOTAL
|33,000
|58.88
|57.45
|60.70
|1,942,940
Under the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025 for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 8,000 treasury shares.
Including 831,491 shares purchased under the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024 which ended on 10 December 2025, Melexis now holds 839,431 treasury shares.
