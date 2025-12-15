Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Carmax, Inc.. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CarMax, Inc., (“CarMax” or the "Company") (NYSE: KMX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 5, 2024 and October 8, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). CarMax, Inc. investors have until January 2, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CarMax sells used cars. During the relevant period, the Company touted the strong and sustainable demand for its cars, driven by factors such as a seamless customer experience.

CarMax sells used cars. During the relevant period, the Company touted the strong and sustainable demand for its cars, driven by factors such as a seamless customer experience. As alleged, in truth, it appears that the announcement of U.S. tariffs imposed on cars provided a short-term boost to demand, as customers purchased cars prior to the tariffs taking effect. BFA Law is also investigating whether CarMax properly assessed or reserved for its portfolio of car loans. On September 25, 2025, the Company reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026. Specifically, CarMax announced sales declines across the board, including a 5.4% decline in retail used unit sales, a 6.3% decline in comparable store used unit sales, and a 2.2% decline in wholesale units. The Company also posted a disappointing second quarter net income of about $95.4 million, down from $132.8 million over the prior year. A main reason for the declines, according to CarMax, was a“pull forward” in demand into the first fiscal quarter due to the announcement of tariffs. On this news, the price of CarMax stock dropped $11.45 per share, or roughly 20%, from $57.05 per share on September 24, 2025, to $45.60 per share on September 25, 2025.

