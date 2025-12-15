Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) Rolls Out M&A Strategy To Capture Potential Significant Valuation Opportunities In Global Landscape Of Privately Held Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing corporate transformation, Society Pass Incorporated () (the“”), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation e-commerce ecosystem, today announces the roll out of a comprehensive mergers and acquisition (“M&A”) strategy to capture potential significant valuation arbitrage acquisition opportunities across privately-held companies located in SEA, Europe and North America. The Company will be partnered up with selected regional and global private equity firms to assist it with deal flow and execution to cement its market leadership in the AI data centre, travel, digital advertising, and telecommunications sectors.

Raynauld Liang, CEO of the Company, explains,“The Company's success in listing ( Nasdaq: NUTR ) into a stand-alone public company is testament of our ability to incubate fast-growing companies into market leaders in their respective fields. We acquired NUTR for an acquisition consideration of under US$5 million in August 2022 and listed it in August 2025 on Nasdaq at a market capitalization of over US$70 million. The stock is now valued at a market capitalization of over US$170 million. Given the potential valuation arbitrage opportunities in the AI data centre, travel, digital advertising, and telecommunications sectors for privately held companies, we believe that we are uniquely positioned to generate value from this strategy going forward for our shareholders.”

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated Nasdaq: SOPA ) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 3 interconnected verticals (digital media, travel, and lifestyle). Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

