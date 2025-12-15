Rpharmy Honored With Family Business Award From Austin Business Journal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin-Based Healthcare Technology Provider Recognized for Community Impact, Life-Saving Solutions that Protect Patients, Healthcare Workers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rpharmy, a leading provider of software solutions for medication formulary management, hazardous drug safety information, and compliance, announced today that the company was recognized in the 2025 Austin Business Journal's 6th annual Family Business Awards. This year, 12 companies were chosen for the awards, honoring businesses that form the economic backbone of Central Texas.

“We're honored that the Austin Business Journal is recognizing family-owned businesses,” said Laura Paxton, CEO of Rpharmy.“There are inevitable ups and downs in any venture, but when you're building something meaningful with the people you love most, every challenge becomes more manageable and every success more rewarding.”

Founded in 2019, Rpharmy's roots actually date back to the tragic passing of John's mom due to a preventable medication error. More than 20 years ago, the Paxton family acquired a medication formulary production company in 2004, later renaming it Rpharmy. They were the first to digitize life-saving medication safety resources and to create Formweb, which many hospitals use today to ensure safe medication administration. Recognizing the need to also protect healthcare workers from dangerous exposure to hazardous drugs, the Paxtons developed Rhazdrugs to more easily communicate safety protocols. They continue to seek out ways to make safety policies easier to understand and more accessible.

“I am grateful to have built Rpharmy alongside my husband John, who has worn many hats over the years, but his most important role has been as our unwavering champion and support system,” Laura said.“Now, we have the joy of working daily with our daughter Caroline, who grew up in this business and shares our passion for protecting patients and healthcare workers. Watching her step into leadership and exceed our expectations has been incredibly gratifying.”

Rpharmy's Formweb is the pioneering cloud-based formulary and safety platform. It centralizes critical medication information-including high-alert medications, REMS data, Black Box warnings, and facility-specific protocols-into a single source of truth. Beyond a simple formulary, Formweb acts as a medication safety communication and compliance hub, significantly enhancing patient safety throughout health systems.

Rpharmy's Rhazdrugs addresses the concerns of over 8 million healthcare workers who are exposed to hazardous drugs annually (source: CDC). The solution is the first comprehensive software solution dedicated to hazardous drug handling safety and USP <800> compliance, developed through continuous engagement with nurses, pharmacists, and health system leaders who expressed the need for clear, accessible safety guidance.

