Riverbend Homes Announces Upcoming Custom Home Project In Spicewood, TX

Riverbend Homes, a design and build firm serving the Texas Hill Country, has announced plans for a custom home project in Spicewood, Texas. The residence is currently in the development phase with completion anticipated in the third quarter of 2026.

The planned home will be situated on more than five acres within a gated community located 12 minutes from Bee Cave. According to project specifications, the residence will feature:

.4,500 square feet of living space

.Five bedrooms and five bathrooms

.Dedicated office space

.Three-car garage

.Custom pool and spa

.Movie room and sport court

.Imported European windows and doors

The project represents what the company describes as a Hill Country-inspired modern design approach, incorporating more glass elements than previous builds. The property will include fenced and gated areas, along with a pool, spa, and cabana.

"A builder with integrity that values the customers' opinions and needs for the project. It was a great experience working with Riverbend Homes and we love our home," said Chris C., a client who has worked with the company.

Riverbend Homes has been designing and building custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996. The second-generation family-owned business operates with what it terms the "Riverbend Difference" – an approach centered on understanding client vision and requirements.

The company maintains a selective project approach, limiting concurrent builds to ensure daily on-site management and personalized attention. This building method allows for focused oversight throughout the construction process.

"The quality of this home, the attention to the small details, surpassed her dreams. I'm not sure words can truly express my thanks for making my wife's dream home a reality," said Ronnie B., describing the company's work. "The professionalism and respect of all your employees and contractors was wonderful. The knowledge each were willing to share helped make this a beautiful home."

The firm provides services to clients across multiple Texas Hill Country locations, including Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland. The company serves Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). The company is also a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

Kenneth & Judy K., clients who worked with the company, stated: "Your work ethic and attention to detail are 2nd to none. Thank you so much for everything! It was a lucky day when we selected Riverbend Homes! We love our house and hope to have many years of fun and happiness in [Spicewood]. We wish you the best of everything and much success."

The company's building process involves initial property meetings to establish client requirements, including architectural preferences, space utilization plans, and project parameters. The firm works with clients throughout the design phase to translate concepts into buildable plans.

According to Mr. Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson for Riverbend Homes, the company maintains daily site presence during construction to oversee quality standards and construction timelines.

Riverbend Homes has been serving residents in the Texas Hill Country region for over two decades, working with local tradespeople and suppliers throughout the construction process. The company's projects span from lakefront properties to hillside locations across the region.

For information about the upcoming Spicewood project or to discuss custom home building services, interested parties can contact Riverbend Homes at (512) 468-0240 or visit . Additional project updates and company information are available on the company blog.

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States



Notes to Editors:

.Riverbend Homes serves the following cities and towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

.The company also serves the following counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

.Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB).

.The company is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

.For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website. This press release is intended to inform about the completion of the Italian farmhouse project and the company's ongoing dedication to quality home building in the Texas Hill Country.

End of Press Release.