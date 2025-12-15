Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr. Elisa Peavey To Appear On Women In Power TV


2025-12-15 10:16:25
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Elisa Peavey, DO, an osteopathic and holistic physician, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on releasing emotional trauma, clearing limiting beliefs, and creating mindset shifts that support lasting transformation.

Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.

In her episode, Peavey will explore how inner healing helps people break free from patterns that keep them stuck. She breaks down how rewiring belief systems through practical tools and daily practices can reduce stress, build confidence, and strengthen relationships. Viewers will walk away with simple mindset hacks, meditation-based support, and strategies to create lasting change.

“Mindset is everything,” said Peavey.

Dr. Elisa's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

