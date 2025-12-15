Act Against Those Obstructing Power Projects In J & K: CM Omar

J&K CM Omar Abdullah – KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the power projects under execution in Jammu and Kashmir are projects of national importance and law-enforcing agencies should take action against anyone obstructing the construction.

“There should be no (political) interference and it should be viewed very seriously,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The chief minister was responding to reports that the company executing the Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar district of J&K had threatened to pull out, accusing a BJP MLA of interfering in the works.

“Had this accusation been levelled against one of my ministers, the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) would have already conducted raids. These are projects of national importance and there should be no interference allowed.

“So far, the name of only one MLA is being mentioned but the two opposition MLAs are interfering in all projects in Kishtwar district,” he said.

Abdullah said there are several departments which are yet to be transferred to the elected government.“I am the power minister but the Power Development Corporation is not with the elected government,” he said.

A senior officer associated with the construction of the 850-MW Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project has accused local BJP MLA Shagun Parihar of interfering in the works and warned that continued disruptions could force the company to pull out of the project.

Repeated phone calls and messages to Parihar seeking comment on the charge went unanswered.