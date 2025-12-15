Alzheimer's Disease Market To Experience Notable Growth In Forecast Span By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Biogen, Eisai, Eli Lilly And Company, AB Science, Alzheon, Inc., Cerecin, Biovie, Eisai Inc

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Alzheimer's Disease Companies in the market include - Biogen Inc./Eisai Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, AB Science, Alzheon, Inc., Cerecin, BioVie, Eisai Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, AZ Therapies, Neurotrope bioscience, AZ Therapies, Cerecin, and others.

The Alzheimer's Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Alzheimer's Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Alzheimer's Disease market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Alzheimer's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alzheimer's Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Alzheimer's Disease market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Alzheimer's Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends

Some of the key facts of the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report:



The Alzheimer's Disease market size was valued ~USD 5,038 million in 2025 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 23.7% during the study period (2020-2034).

In December 2025, Spinogenix's lead asset, tazbentetol, has demonstrated early, sustained cognitive improvements in individuals with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in a mid-stage clinical study. In the Phase IIa trial (NCT06427668), the once-daily oral small molecule produced early cognitive gains, with patients on the 300 mg high dose showing an average improvement of more than 2.5 points in SMMSE scores compared with placebo within just four weeks. These benefits persisted in participants who continued into the 24-week open-label extension. Comparable positive effects were also observed across other primary endpoints, including CDR-SB and activities of daily living (ADL) assessments.

In November 2025, Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced that it will present new scientific data at the 18th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference, scheduled for December 1–4 in San Diego. Presentations on LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) will cover results on subcutaneous initiation dosing, advantages of ongoing treatment, and projected long-term time savings over a decade based on Phase 3 data, along with real-world findings from a post-marketing study in Japan and the ALZ-NET registry. The company will also unveil updated information on BIIB080, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide, drawn from a healthy-volunteer biodistribution study, plus research enhancing understanding of disease progression.

In September 2025, Eisai's investigational anti-MTBR tau antibody, etalanetug (E2814), has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for treating Alzheimer's disease.

In September 2025, Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX: ACW) announced that it successfully completed its scheduled Type C meeting (via written response) with the U.S. FDA concerning Alzheimer's disease (AD).

In September 2025, Alzinova AB announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a planned Phase II trial of ALZ-101, a vaccine candidate for Alzheimer's disease.

In August. 2025 Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher, "Biogen") announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Biologics License Application (BLA) for once weekly lecanemab-irmb subcutaneous injection (U.S. brand name: LEQEMBI® IQLIK, pronounced "I Click") for maintenance dosing. LEQEMBI IQLIK is a subcutaneous autoinjector (SC-AI) developed by Eisai, containing 360 mg/1.8 mL (200 mg/mL) that can be administered in approximately 15 seconds. LEQEMBI IQLIK autoinjector is indicated for maintenance dosing to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease (collectively referred to as early AD) in the U.S. After 18 months of LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) intravenous (IV) treatment at 10 mg/kg every two weeks, patients may either continue IV infusions at 10 mg/kg once every four weeks or start the new weekly 360 mg subcutaneous injection using the LEQEMBI IQLIK autoinjector.

In July 2025, Cognition Therapeutics' investigational dementia treatment demonstrated up to a 129% reduction in the rate of cognitive decline among patients with mild Alzheimer's disease in a Phase II trial. The Phase II SHINE study (NCT03507790), evaluating zervimesine in Alzheimer's patients, revealed that those with less advanced brain pathology-measured by lower levels of the blood biomarker p-tau217-experienced significant slowing of cognitive deterioration. Within this subgroup, approximately half of the participants had mild Alzheimer's disease, while the other half were classified as having moderate Alzheimer's disease.

In July 2025, Roche's Alzheimer's disease therapy demonstrated sustained benefits in a long-term extension study, showing positive outcomes after 28 weeks of treatment. In the high-dose group of the ongoing Phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle AD trial (NCT04639050), trontinemab successfully lowered amyloid levels below the 24-centiloid positivity threshold in 91% of patients, with 72% reaching deep clearance below 11 centiloids. Additionally, the study reported early and notable reductions in Alzheimer's disease biomarkers, including total tau, phosphorylated tau (pTau)181, pTau217, and neurogranin, as measured in both CSF and plasma.

In July 2025, INmune Bio's stock dropped over 50% after its TNF inhibitor failed to show efficacy in Alzheimer's patients in a Phase II trial. The MINDFuL study (NCT05318976) tested XPro (pegipanermin), a selective soluble TNF inhibitor, in early Alzheimer's patients with inflammatory biomarkers. While no overall benefit was observed at the six-month mark in the intent-to-treat group, patients with two or more inflammation biomarkers showed a modest 0.27-point improvement on the Early Mild Alzheimer's Cognitive Composite (EMACC) and a -0.20 change in pTau217 blood levels. Inmune Bio suggests this subgroup might benefit from XPro.

In June 2025, The UAB Brain Aging and Memory Clinic, which opened in spring 2024, ushers in a new chapter of care for Alzheimer's disease and memory disorders in Alabama and the surrounding region. This facility has played a key role in supporting clinical trials, strengthening UAB's position as a leading site for testing the latest generation of anti-Alzheimer therapies.

In May 2025, Nuravax Inc. received a USD 3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance Duvax, the first dual-target Alzheimer's vaccine, into human clinical trials.

In April 2025, Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Fast Track designation to BIIB080, an experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy targeting tau, for treating Alzheimer's disease. This designation aims to accelerate the development and review process of investigational drugs addressing serious diseases with unmet medical needs.

In March 2025, Acumen Pharmaceuticals completed enrollment for its multi-center, double-blind Phase II ALTITUDE-AD trial evaluating the humanized monoclonal antibody sabirnetug (ACU193) in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. Sabirnetug is noted as the first antibody to selectively target amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), a toxic form of amyloid beta implicated in the early stages of Alzheimer's. The ALTITUDE-AD trial, initiated last year, is a randomized, placebo-controlled study that has enrolled 542 participants across Canada, the EU, the US, and the UK.

According to DelveInsight analysts, the 7MM had an estimated 16 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease in 2024.

In 2024, the United States represented roughly 44% of diagnosed Alzheimer's disease cases in the 7MM, with a total of about 7 million cases. DelveInsight projects an increase by 2034, highlighting the escalating healthcare burden of Alzheimer's disease in the US over the forecast period.

In the US, Alzheimer's disease cases are categorized by age into four groups: under 65, 65–74, 75–84, and 85+ years. In 2024, the under-65 group had approximately 180,000 cases, the 65–74 group about 1.6 million cases, the 75–84 group nearly 3 million cases, and the 85+ group around 2.5 million cases.

Alzheimer's disease is further categorized by severity into mild cognitive impairment (MCI), mild, moderate, and severe dementia. In 2024, the MCI stage was the most prevalent in the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 2.6 million cases, whereas severe dementia had the lowest prevalence at around 650,000 cases.

In Germany, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease by genotype include approximately 180,000 homozygous cases, 790,000 heterozygous cases, and 560,000 non-carrier cases.

In France, approximately 5 million individuals are estimated to have preclinical Alzheimer's disease, exhibiting early brain changes without apparent symptoms.

In 2024, Spain reported around 460,000 diagnosed cases of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, with numbers expected to increase by 2034. This rising prevalence underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions to manage agitation, addressing both the psychological and behavioral challenges of the condition.

In 2024, Japan had around 1.4 million diagnosed Alzheimer's cases in men and 2.5 million in women, showing a notable gender disparity. This highlights the importance of gender-specific strategies in treatment and care.

Key Alzheimer's Disease Therapies: LEQEMBI (lecanemab), KISUNLA (Donanemab), Masitinib (AB1010), Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801), Tricaprilin (CER-0001), Bezisterim (NE3107), BAN2401, Gantenerumab, ALZT-OP1, Bryostatin-1
The Alzheimer's Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that more women than men have Alzheimer's or other dementias

Alzheimer's Disease Overview

According to National Institute of Aging, Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. It is the most common cause of dementia among older adults.

Get a Free sample for the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report

Alzheimer's Disease Market

The dynamics of the Alzheimer's Disease market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“Of the emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to get launched is BAN2401. Apart from this, several other molecules are in early clinical stage or completed clinical studies such as ALZT-OP1, Gantenerumab, Brexpiprazole, and others.”

Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Alzheimer's Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease

Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Alzheimer's Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Alzheimer's Disease epidemiology trends

Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Alzheimer's Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Alzheimer's Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Alzheimer's Disease Therapies and Key Companies



LEQEMBI (lecanemab): Biogen Inc./Eisai Co., Ltd.

KISUNLA (Donanemab): Eli Lilly and Company

Masitinib (AB1010): AB Science

Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801): Alzheon, Inc.

Tricaprilin (CER-0001): Cerecin

Bezisterim (NE3107): BioVie

BAN2401: Eisai Inc.

Gantenerumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

ALZT-OP1: AZ Therapies

Bryostatin-1: Neurotrope bioscience

To know more about Alzheimer's Disease treatment

Alzheimer's Disease Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, particularly in aging populations across major markets.

Increasing awareness and early diagnosis, supported by advanced imaging and biomarker-based tests.

Advances in research and development, including novel therapeutics, vaccines, and disease-modifying treatments.

Favorable regulatory support, such as accelerated approvals and orphan drug designations for innovative therapies. Growing healthcare expenditure and government initiatives, focusing on dementia care and management programs.

Alzheimer's Disease Market Barriers



Complex disease pathology, making drug development challenging and increasing clinical trial failure rates.

Limited treatment options, with most existing therapies addressing symptoms rather than the underlying disease.

High cost of emerging therapies, potentially limiting patient access and market uptake.

Diagnostic challenges, due to overlapping symptoms with other neurodegenerative disorders and underdiagnosis in early stages. Small patient populations in certain segments, affecting the commercial viability of specialized treatments.

Scope of the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Alzheimer's Disease Companies: Biogen Inc./Eisai Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, AB Science, Alzheon, Inc., Cerecin, BioVie, Eisai Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, AZ Therapies, Neurotrope bioscience, AZ Therapies, Cerecin, and others

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Alzheimer's Disease current marketed and Alzheimer's Disease emerging therapies

Alzheimer's Disease Market Dynamics: Alzheimer's Disease market drivers and Alzheimer's Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Alzheimer's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Alzheimer's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Alzheimer's Disease market share

