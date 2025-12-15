Global Biometric Payment Cards Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030 Featuring 25 Players Including BNP Paribas, IDEX Biometrics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Visa, Zwipe
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|129
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$289.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|64.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind Biometric Payment Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Contactless and Touch-Free Transactions Drives Adoption of Biometric Payment Cards Integration of Fingerprint Sensors in EMV Cards Throws the Spotlight on Multi-Layered Payment Security OEM Focus on Seamless Authentication and User Experience Strengthens Business Case for Biometric Cards Growing Incidence of Payment Fraud Spurs Demand for Biometric Verification in Card-Based Transactions Expansion of Biometric Enrollment Infrastructure in Retail Banking Accelerates Card Issuance Scalability Regulatory Emphasis on PSD2 and SCA Compliance Drives Shift Toward Biometric Authentication Mechanisms Partnerships Between Card Issuers and Biometric OEMs Propel Commercial Launches Across Global Markets OEM Investment in Low-Power, Flexible, and On-Card Storage Chips Enables Mass Adoption Rising Preference for Personalized and Secure Contactless Payments Spurs Demand Among Premium Cardholders Integration With NFC and Tokenization Frameworks Supports Contactless Biometric Payment Ecosystems Growth in Fintech and Challenger Banks Expands Opportunities for Biometric Payment Innovation Adoption of Biometric Cards in Social Security, Payroll, and Government Subsidy Distribution Expands Use Cases Surge in Remote Banking and Fintech App Users Strengthens Need for Secure Physical Authentication Alternatives OEM Collaborations With Retail and Transit Systems Enable Cross-Platform Biometric Card Acceptance Development of Biometric Dual-Interface Cards Accelerates Market Readiness for Multi-Channel Authentication Increased Emphasis on Privacy-by-Design and Data Protection Enhances Trust in Biometric Payment Cards Expansion of Trial Deployments in Asia-Pacific and Europe Validates Market Readiness and Scalability Integration With Loyalty Programs and Personal Finance Management Apps Boosts Consumer Engagement Growing Consumer Comfort With Biometric Security in Smartphones Accelerates Acceptance in Card Payments Advancements in Thin-Film and Organic Sensor Technology Propel Manufacturing Efficiency for Biometric Cards
