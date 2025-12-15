Global Biometric Payment Cards Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030 Featuring 25 Players Including BNP Paribas, IDEX Biometrics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Visa, Zwipe



The growth in the Biometric Payment Cards market is driven by several factors including increasing concerns about payment security, the rise of contactless transactions, and advancements in biometric authentication technology. The growing consumer preference for frictionless and secure payment experiences is encouraging banks and financial institutions to invest in biometric solutions.

Additionally, the expansion of digital banking ecosystems and financial inclusion initiatives in emerging economies are contributing to the widespread adoption of biometric payment cards. The increasing adoption of near-field communication (NFC) and biometric-enabled point-of-sale (POS) terminals is further facilitating market growth. As regulatory bodies enforce stringent security standards for financial transactions, the demand for biometric payment cards is expected to rise, positioning them as a mainstream payment solution in the evolving digital economy.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Biometric Payment Cards market, presented in terms of market value. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Card Type (Biometric Credit Cards, Biometric Debit Cards); End-Use (Retail End-Use, Transportation End-Use, Hospitality End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Government End-Use, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Biometric Credit Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 66.4%. The Biometric Debit Cards segment is also set to grow at 60% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $76.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 60.7% CAGR to reach $807.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ACM Global Laboratories, BioAgilytix Labs, LLC, Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Creative Biolabs and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 25 companies featured in this Biometric Payment Cards market report include:



BNP Paribas

CardLab Aps

Goldpac Group

IDEMIA

IDEX Biometrics ASA

Infineon Technologies AG

Linxens Holding

Mastercard International Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors NV

Precise Biometrics AB

Thales Group

Visa, Inc. Zwipe AS

Key Attributes