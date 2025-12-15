Qued Named 2025 Top Tech Startup By Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious tech award spotlights top software and technology startups revolutionizing the supply chain and logistics space

BROADLANDS, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qued, a leader in developing sophisticated, automated appointment scheduling solutions for supply chain and logistics companies, proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of the 2025 Top Tech Startup award. This accolade is jointly presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive (S&DCE), one of the leading publications dedicated to covering the global supply chain.

The Top Tech Startup award program is designed to identify and celebrate the most innovative and promising new software and technology providers that are significantly impacting the logistics, warehousing, and overall supply chain management landscape. Qued was selected for its cutting-edge platform that addresses critical inefficiencies in appointment scheduling, ultimately enabling companies to optimize throughput, reduce detention fees, and enhance carrier relationships.

“Recognition like this really speaks to the work our team puts into the problem we've been focused on since day one,” said Tom Curee, president of Qued.“Scheduling isn't flashy, but it's one of the most costly, overlooked parts of the supply chain. In a market where every hour and every dollar counts, teams can't afford slow, manual processes.”

The award specifically recognizes startups that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovative product development, and a strong commitment to solving real-world supply chain challenges through technology. Qued's platform leverages a unique algorithm to dynamically manage appointments, ensuring optimal utilization of resources for shippers, brokers, and carriers.

“At the end of the day, when appointments run better, everything else runs more efficiently. That's the mission, and we're staying locked in on it,” said Curee.

This achievement confirms Qued's dedication to revolutionizing logistics and highlights the value its technology adds to the ever-changing supply chain landscape.

About Qued

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit or contact us at

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to and .

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at .

