RAMM.Ai Becomes Go-To Platform For Emerging Fashion Brands & Prepares For An IDO To Power A Fairer Future For Influence
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a digital fashion economy dominated by algorithms, ad monopolies, and middlemen, young, independent and up-and-coming designers have been operating with one hand tied behind their backs. But a new player is rapidly emerging as the industry's most important equaliser - and as RAMM heads toward its highly anticipated IDO, the firm is fast becoming the platform of choice for the world's most exciting emerging fashion brands.
A Movement Led by Breakout Fashion Brands
In the months leading up to its IDO, RAMM has onboarded a roster of culturally sharp, respected and emerging independent designers - offering them an entirely new economic model for fashion: transparent, fair, community-driven ecommerce where everyone who contributes, shares, likes and creates content gets rewarded.
Aforieke: Empowering Cultural Storytelling in a Global Market
Aforieke is an Afro-luxury label rooted in cultural storytelling, craftsmanship and elevated contemporary design. Every piece carries artistic heritage and intentionality, resonating with consumers who seek authenticity, creativity and meaning in what they wear.
Aforieke's founder, Jade Nwachukwu, says:“We create pieces with depth and intention. Reaching the right global customer, and translating that storytelling into growth, is a high priority. A model like RAMM's, built around transparency and community-driven engagement, could help designers who value meaning and craftsmanship connect with the audiences who value them too.”
PINA: Bringing Conscious Design Into the Spotlight
PINA is a New York–based fashion brand with a conscious soul created by designer and hypnotherapist Pina, whose training at Parsons and mentorship under icons like Donna Karan and Isaac Mizrahi shaped her style to modern apparel which she has infused with a holistic approach, blending colour therapy, sustainability, and inner wellbeing, PINA represents a new generation of purpose-led designers redefining what fashion can mean.
Founder Pina said:“As a new brand, the hardest part is building direct relationships with customers, maintaining momentum and visibility as we build relationships and trust. RAMM's vision - combining AI with community-driven commerce - gives designers like me a fair, intentional way to grow and connect with the people who truly believe in what we're creating.”
Padélle: Emerging Padel-wear brand for mid-life confidence and community
Padèlle, it's our time Ltd, is an emerging European athleisurewear brand designed for confidence and community as much as performance. Padélle is partnering with RAMM to build visibility without the high costs or gatekeeping of traditional launch channels. RAMM's agentic AI will help Padélle understand what this fast-growing audience truly responds to, ignite community-led momentum, and reward every fan, creator and supporter who helps the brand grow. Together, Padélle and RAMM are turning a mid-life movement into a market moment - proving that emerging, independent brands can stand out and be seen from day one.
DEIMOS & ETERRY: Supporting Designers Building Across Multiple Worlds
Elmira is a designer whose work spans two distinct fashion universes: DEIMOS, a European-made, crypto-inspired streetwear label; and ETERRY, a luxury Italian footwear brand known for handcrafted pumps made for powerful, fashion-forward women. Together, the two brands demonstrate her creative agility - moving fluidly between digital culture and timeless luxury.
Founder Elmira Medins said:“Managing two very different brands means navigating very different audiences - and doing that without relying on traditional retail is a challenge. A model like RAMM's, where discovery and engagement flow transparently through communities, could help brands like DEIMOS and ETERRY find the exactly right people who connect with each distinct story, quickly and authentically.”
How RAMM Works
RAMM makes fair, transparent ecommerce simple - turning the old funnel into a shared value loop.
1. Buy Direct - Fans buy straight from brands using card or crypto. No intermediaries. No hidden fees.
2. Receive Proof & Rewards Automatically - Every purchase instantly generates an on-chain receipt, a Digital Passport verifying authenticity and automatic rewards
3. Share and Earn Again (Automatically) - Share your link. A friend buys. You earn - again and again. Payouts are instant and verifiable.
4. AI Agents That Work for You - RAMM agents find drops, track restocks, apply perks, optimise earnings
“We're done playing by Big Tech's rules,” says Co-Founder & CEO Alan Avidan.“RAMM proves that commerce can be transparent, fair, and genuinely rewarding for everyone. We're not just building a platform - we're rebuilding trust.”
IDO Launch: A Chance to Back the Future of Fair Commerce
RAMM's IDO on December 15, 2025, offers early participants the chance to back a movement reshaping how brands, creators, and fans earn together. The token powers boosted rewards, governance, and community-driven growth - but importantly, RAMM's system works for anyone, with or without crypto. To learn more visit:
About RAMM
Founded in 2024, RAMM is a Delaware C-Corp revolutionizing ecommerce by hardcoding fairer incentives and rewards into the system - creating a transparent, inclusive, and participatory creator economy where everyone earns what they deserve. By combining AI agents, blockchain, and community-driven economics, RAMM empowers brands to own their customer relationships, fans to earn real value, and retail investors to access the future of commerce.
Legal Disclaimer:
